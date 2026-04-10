Wanindu Hasaranga Replacement: LSG Sign All-Rounder George Linde As Injured Sri Lankan Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

The 33-year-old will be entering the IPL arena for the first time, but he has competed in the SA20, the Hundred, Major League Cricket as well as the Pakistan Super League in the past 12 months. In 250 overall T20s, he has picked up 218 wickets at an economy rate of 7.42. With the bat, he has aggregated 2746 runs at an average of 19.47 and strike rate of 136.68.