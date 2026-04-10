Wanindu Hasaranga Replacement: LSG Sign All-Rounder George Linde As Injured Sri Lankan Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants replace Wanindu Hasaranga with George Linde
Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026 due to hamstring injury
Linde has played 250 T20s and bowls left-arm spin apart from his batting
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday (April 10, 2026) signed South Africa all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2026 due to a hamstring injury.
Hasaranga, who was acquired by LSG for INR 2 crore, has been sidelined with the injury he sustained during Sri Lanka's opening match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Linde, an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm spin, brings significant experience in the shortest format. He has represented South Africa in three Tests, four ODIs and 37 T20 Internationals, scoring 403 runs and claiming 35 wickets in the T20I format.
The 33-year-old will be entering the IPL arena for the first time, but he has competed in the SA20, the Hundred, Major League Cricket as well as the Pakistan Super League in the past 12 months. In 250 overall T20s, he has picked up 218 wickets at an economy rate of 7.42. With the bat, he has aggregated 2746 runs at an average of 19.47 and strike rate of 136.68.
Linde will join the Super Giants at his reserve price of INR 1 crore, and is expected to shore up their lower-middle order in addition to his spin.
The Lucknow-based franchise began the season with a defeat against Delhi Capitals, but two slender wins in the next two games have lifted them to fifth place on the points table. Their next match is against Gujarat Titans on Sunday (April 12) at the Ekana Stadium.
Will Wanindu Hasaranga play any matches in IPL 2026?
No, Wanindu Hasaranga will not play any matches in IPL 2026 owing to a hamstring injury.
Who is replacing Wanindu Hasaranga in the LSG squad?
South African all-rounder George Linde is replacing Wanindu Hasaranga in the LSG squad.
Has George Linde played in IPL before?
No, this will be George Linde's first stint in IPL.