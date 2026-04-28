PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals on April 28 at Mullanpur in Match No. 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026
Punjab sit top of the table with 13 points, while Rajasthan are fourth with 10
Both teams come into the contest in strong positions on the points table, but Punjab hold the upper hand with momentum and consistency so far
Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Match No. 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at Mullanpur. Punjab are top of the table with 13 points from seven matches, while Rajasthan sit fourth with 10 from eight.
Punjab’s strong run has been built on consistent batting from Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer, with Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh adding depth. Their form has kept them firmly at the top of the standings.
Rajasthan will depend on Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger for early wickets, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carry their batting hopes.
PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026 comes with a slightly tilted pre-match balance in Punjab’s favour, with win probability at PBKS 55% and RR 45% according to Google’s win probability projections.
Despite that, RR hold the edge in this rivalry. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have met 30 times in the IPL, with RR winning 17 matches and PBKS winning 13. The head-to-head still leans Rajasthan, even as recent form narrows the gap.
PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Probable XIs
Punjab Kings (PBKS):
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Peter Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals (RR):
Yashasvi Bhupendra Kumar Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi.
PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh has been a batting-friendly venue this season, with an average first-innings score around 212.
The surface offers true bounce and good pace, supported by a quick outfield that rewards stroke play. While seamers may get some early movement and spinners a bit of grip later, conditions largely favour batters, setting up another high-scoring contest.
When is Match No. 40 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026?
Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Match No. 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Where will Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026 be played?
The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in the Indian Premier League 2026 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.