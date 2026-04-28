PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)