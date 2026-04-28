PBKS Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 40

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, right, and his batting partner Cooper Connolly run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, right, and his batting partner Cooper Connolly run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP