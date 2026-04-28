PBKS Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 40

Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Match No. 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at Mullanpur on Tuesday, 28 April 2026. Punjab lead the table with 13 points, Rajasthan sit fourth with 10

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PBKS Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 40
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, right, and his batting partner Cooper Connolly run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals on April 28 at Mullanpur in Match No. 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026

  • Punjab are first with 13 points, Rajasthan fourth with 10 points

  • Punjab’s batting has been consistent; Rajasthan will rely on early wickets from Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger

Punjab Kings face Rajasthan Royals in Match 40 of IPL 2026 on April 28 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Punjab are currently placed at the top of the points table with 13 points from seven matches, while Rajasthan sit fourth with 10 points from eight.

Punjab’s batting has been consistent this season. Priyansh Arya has provided quick starts, Prabhsimran Singh has maintained the scoring rate, and Shreyas Iyer has anchored the innings.

Contributions from Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh have added depth. They are scoring at 11.74 per over, with a batting average of 43.83 per wicket.

Rajasthan’s bowling will rely on early wickets. Jofra Archer has been effective against top-order batters, while Nandre Burger has created pressure with a high percentage of false shots. Their impact will be important in limiting Punjab’s scoring.

Rajasthan’s batting has been inconsistent. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have contributed at the top, but the middle order has struggled, with only one half-century from Nos. 4 to 8 and an average of 20.6.

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Shimron Hetmyer has scored 72 runs in six innings. Rajasthan will need improvement in this area to compete.

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Date: 28 April 2026 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Riyan Parag (RR)

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Tanmay Srivastava

3rd Umpire: Kaushik Gandhi

Current Standings: PBKS (1st), RR (4th)

Also Check: PBKS Vs RR Preview

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Matches Played: 30

  • Punjab Kings Won: 13

  • Rajasthan Royals Won: 17

  • Who Won The First-Ever Fixture: April 21, 2008 (RR won)

  • Who Won The Most-Recent Fixture: May 18, 2025 (PBKS won)

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao Perala

Q

When is Match No. 40 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026?

A

Punjab Kings will face Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Match No. 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Q

Where will Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026 be played?

A

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in the Indian Premier League 2026 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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