PBKS Vs RR Preview, IPL 2026: Can Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals End Punjab Kings’ Unbeaten Run?

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag takes the catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag takes the catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP