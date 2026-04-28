PBKS Vs RR Preview, IPL 2026: Can Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals End Punjab Kings’ Unbeaten Run?

PBKS Vs RR Preview, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals face Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, with Punjab entering as the stronger, unbeaten side under Shreyas Iyer. Rajasthan have dipped after a bright start and need a lift despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s impact

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PBKS Vs RR Preview, IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag takes the catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals face Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

  • Shreyas Iyer has powered an unbeaten, well-drilled Punjab unit with strong support from Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh

  • Rajasthan Royals have dipped after a strong start, despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shining

Riyan Parag, a captain short of runs, will need to lead from the front to challenge a peerless Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

In the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting era that began last year, Punjab Kings have scripted a sensational turnaround, making them the most consistent and assuring unit in the competition, attributes they longed for ages.

Virat Kohli owned the tag of chase-master with his remarkable consistency over the years and now Iyer too is on that path. As a leader and batter, he has displayed commendable calm in high-pressure situations to help Punjab Kings stay unbeaten in the tournament thus far.

Iyer has led brilliantly but the team as a whole too has functioned like a well oiled unit. Last season, they managed to defend the lowest total in IPL history and on a scorching Saturday in New Delhi, Iyer and Co. gunned down a record 265-run target with ridiculous ease.

The six wins in seven games (one washout) has also been made possible by the destructive opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who put their team on course for a historic chase at Kotla by hammering 116 runs in the powerplay.

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Punjab Kings bowlers took a beating in that match but considering the batting friendly conditions and small ground dimensions, they could not be blamed much.

Playing their last game of the season here before hosting their final three league games of the season in Dharamsala, Punjab Kings will be expected to steamroll Rajasthan Royals.

The Royals have lost momentum in the middle phase of the tournament having won their first four games. While teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has produced jaw dropping performances, the team has not been able to maintain consistency.

Eight games into the season, captain Parag has failed to deliver in the middle order, collecting just 88 runs in eight innings at an underwhelming strike rate of 112.82. The pressure on him is mounting with every game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were able to chase down 229 against the Royals comfortably in the night game on Saturday. Their fielding too left a lot to be desired.

"I think different venues everyday, different games, different ways to approach it. I feel we don't know how Chandigarh is going to be as of now. I mean, they chased down a big score, yes, in Delhi, but Chandigarh is a new ground and a new wicket, a new soil. So hopefully, it doesn't go to that extent," said Parag.

Batting first, Punjab Kings had pummelled 254 in their previous game at their home ground.

The Royals would be hoping to bowl first considering the phenomenal chasing abilities of Iyer and his team.

The Teams (From):

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Vishnu Vinod.

Rajasthan Royals: Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma.

Match Starts 7.30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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