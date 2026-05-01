RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is Mitchell Starc Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match?

Mitchell Starc returns to the Delhi Capitals lineup for their IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, 1 May at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

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RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is Mitchell Starc Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match?
Munaf Patel terms Mitchell Starc as DC's main bowler during a press conference ahead of their clash against GT. | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Starc returns to the Delhi Capitals Playing XI, while Dushmantha Chameera misses out

  • Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bat first in the IPL 2026 clash

  • Delhi Capitals make multiple changes due to injury and team balance, with Sahil Parikh ruled out, Pathum coming in, David Miller omitted, and Ashok Sharma included

Mitchell Starc is back in the Delhi Capitals Playing XI for their IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, marking a timely return after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Australian left-arm pacer has not featured in competitive cricket for over three months but has been training with the squad in recent days and has built up enough rhythm through net sessions to be straight into the side.

His inclusion is a major boost for DC, who are on a three-match losing streak and badly need a turnaround.

The Capitals were bundled out for just 75 in their previous outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Starc’s return adds much-needed firepower to their bowling attack at a critical stage of the tournament.

At the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel confirmed Mitchell Starc is playing. He said, “Starc is playing and unfortunately Chameera isn’t playing. Sahil Parikh got injured and Pathum is playing in his place. That’ll be four overseas players, which means David Miller sits out. Ashok Sharma is there, so there are the three changes.”

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He added, “The wicket looks good and we’re happy to chase. It’s important to return to basics. You need to stay in the present to turn things around, focus on the positives. Attitude and body language are very important.”

RR Vs DC Live Score

RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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