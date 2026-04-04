India vs Australia Preview, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Young Tigresses Eye A Spirited Bounce Back Against Aussies

The Indian U20 women’s national team will take on Australia in their second Group C match of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 on Saturday, April 5, 2026. Photo: X/AIFF

The Indian U20 women’s national team will take on Australia in their second Group C match of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 on Saturday, April 5, 2026. Photo: X/AIFF