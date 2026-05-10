India Vs Uzbekistan LIVE Streaming, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Today’s Match?

India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026: Know all about the Group D fixture, including preview, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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India vs Uzbekistan live streaming, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Group D Preview
India players in training ahead of their AFC U-17 Asian Cup match against Uzbekistan on May 10, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face Uzbekistan is an AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Group D fixture in Jeddah on Sunday

  • India must beat Uzbekistan to stay alive in the tournament; a draw could suffice if Australia win big against Uzbekistan

  • Find out when and where to watch the India vs Uzbekistan U-17 match live on TV and online

India will take on defending champions Uzbekistan in their final Group D fixture of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

This match is a do-or-die fixture for India, whose qualification hopes hang by a thread after a 4-0 battering at the hands of Australia in the campaign opener on May 6.

For India to secure qualification, they need to beat Uzbekistan and hope that their opponents drop points in the match against Australia on Wednesday. Even a draw can be enough for the Blue Colts if Australia defeat Uzbekistan by more than four goals. However, a loss for India tonight would knock them out of the tournament.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes said that the Blue Colts are aiming for World Cup qualification, which will be awarded to the four semi-finalists.

“Now we’ve had three days to rest and prepare for the game against Uzbekistan,” he said. “I know it will be a similar game to that we had against Australia, because they are quite physical as well. But we are aware of that, and we are going to deal with it.”

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India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where the India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match being played?

A

The India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match will be played on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at 10:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the King Abdullah Sports City Training Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match live online?

A

The India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will also be streamed globally on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channels for free.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match live on TV?

A

The India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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