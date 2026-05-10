India Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup: Kick-Off Soon; Blue Colts Seek Win To Keep World Cup Dream Alive

India Vs Uzbekistan Live Updates, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026: India must win or draw the game to stay in contention for a quarter-finals berth. Follow the latest updates from the IND vs UZB football match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
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india vs Uzbekistan live score afc under 17 Asian cup 2026 group d highlights updates Jeddah
India train ahead of their face-off with Uzbekistan at AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. Photo: AIFF
India Vs Uzbekistan Live, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026: Welcome to our live blog coverage of India's second match in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. The Blue Colts take on defending champions Uzbekistan at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah on Sunday (May 10, 2026) in a game with massive implications. If India win tonight and Uzbekistan drop points against Australia in the group's concluding clash, Bibiano Fernandes's lads will qualify for the U17 World Cup. In case India play a draw, they will need the Aussies to beat Uzbekistan by more than four goals, whereas a defeat knocks the Blue Colts out. Follow the live score and updates from the IND vs UZB football match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup: IND Starting XI

Here is the Dallalmuon Gangte-led Indian line-up for the crucial game tonight:

India Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 game will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will also be streamed globally on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channels for free.

India Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup: Hi All!

Greetings, Indian football faithfuls. It's a big night for the India under-17 team as it readies to face Uzbekistan in the quest to keep its World Cup dream alive. Stay with us as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the Group D encounter.

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