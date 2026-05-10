India Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup: Kick-Off Soon; Blue Colts Seek Win To Keep World Cup Dream Alive

India train ahead of their face-off with Uzbekistan at AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. Photo: AIFF

India Vs Uzbekistan Live, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026: Welcome to our live blog coverage of India's second match in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. The Blue Colts take on defending champions Uzbekistan at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah on Sunday (May 10, 2026) in a game with massive implications. If India win tonight and Uzbekistan drop points against Australia in the group's concluding clash, Bibiano Fernandes's lads will qualify for the U17 World Cup. In case India play a draw, they will need the Aussies to beat Uzbekistan by more than four goals, whereas a defeat knocks the Blue Colts out. Follow the live score and updates from the IND vs UZB football match.

LIVE UPDATES

10 May 2026, 10:17:39 pm IST India Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup: IND Starting XI Here is the Dallalmuon Gangte-led Indian line-up for the crucial game tonight: Bibiano Fernandes names his #BlueColts XI to face Uzbekistan in #AFCU17 today 🇮🇳🇺🇿



Watch #INDvUZB live on @FanCode at 22:30 IST 📺#AsiaDream #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/VGDK1FrK0t — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) May 10, 2026

10 May 2026, 09:58:10 pm IST India Vs Uzbekistan Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The India vs Uzbekistan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 game will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will also be streamed globally on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channels for free.