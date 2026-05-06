India Vs Australia LIVE Streaming, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Today’s Match?

Summary of this article
India open their AFC U‑17 Asian Cup 2026 Group D campaign against Australia on Wednesday
The Blue Colts are drawn alongside defending champions Uzbekistan and three-time semi-finalists Australia
Find out when and where to watch the India vs Australia match live on TV and online
India open their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 campaign, when they face Australia for a Group D fixture at the King Abdullah Sports City Training Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.
The Blue Colts have been drawn in Group D along with defending champions Uzbekistan and three-time semi-finalists Australia. Following the withdrawal of North Korea, India have a good chance of qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 in Qatar, with the top two teams from each group securing qualification.
“Australia are physically good, organised, and play with high intensity. They are disciplined in their structure and dangerous in transitions. Our focus is on how we perform as a team,” head coach Bibiano Fernandes said.
“The approach is to stay organised, be compact, and make good decisions on the ball. In the first game, it is important to be focused from the start and not lose concentration. We want to play with clarity and take our chances when they come.”
India prepared for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup by playing friendlies against Tajikistan, Turkiye, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, UAE, and Qatar.
“I just want to give everything I have for this team and get the best result,” Indian captain Dallalmuon Gangte said. “Australia are a very good team, but the most important thing for us is how we prepare and go into the game.”
India vs Australia, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where the India vs Australia, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match being played?
The India vs Australia, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 9:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the King Abdullah Sports City Training Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the India vs Australia, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match live online?
The India vs Australia, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel for free.
Where to watch the India vs Australia, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match live on TV?
The India vs Australia, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.