India Vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026: Blue Colts Eye Strong Start In Jeddah Opener

India U-17 footballers set to take field against Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 opener at Jeddah. AIFF

India Vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Australia, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 match at the Abdullah Sports City Training Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This opening Group D fixture is critical for India. Following the withdrawal of North Korea from the tournament, the group now features only three teams: India, Australia, and Uzbekistan. This change significantly increases the pressure to perform, as a positive result in this opening game is vital for India’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stages and securing a spot in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has prepared his side with a series of international friendlies and has urged his players to remain focused and disciplined. While Australia is known for their physical strength and organized style of play, India aims to stay compact defensively and capitalize on any scoring chances. With captain Dallalmoun Gangte leading the squad, the team is motivated to make a strong start to the tournament. Follow play-by-play updates of the IND U-17 vs AUS U-17 with us.

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