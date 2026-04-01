India At AFC U-17 Men's Asian Cup: Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes Announces 23-Member Squad

Summary of this article
Bibiano Fernandes named 23-member Indian squad for men's AFC U-17 Asian Cup
Blue Colts have been drawn in Group D, alongside Australia and Uzbekistan
Top two teams from the group will qualify for FIFA U17 World Cup
Head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Friday named a 23-member Indian squad for the men's AFC U-17 Asian Cup beginning in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from May 5.
The Blue Colts are currently in Doha where they have played against Qatar in two friendly matches (1-1 and 0-0) behind closed doors, and will travel to Jeddah on May 3.
India have been drawn in Group D, alongside Australia and Uzbekistan. The fourth team in the group, North Korea, have withdrawn from the tournament, making it a three-team group. Bibiano’s boys play Australia on May 6, and Uzbekistan on May 10.
The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals, which also ensures qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.
Indian Squad
Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.
Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Lesvin Rebelo, Md Aimaan Bin, Shubham Poonia.
Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.
Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Rahan Ahmed, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.