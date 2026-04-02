India 0-6 Japan Highlights, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Humbled In Campaign Opener

India's Lhingdeikim Kipgen in action against Japan during their AFC Women’s Asian Cup match on April 2, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Catch the highlights of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group C fixture between India and Japan at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Thursday, April 2, 2026. India suffered a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Japan, with five goals being scored in the second half. The Young Tigresses went behind early when Thoibisana Chanu Toijam put the ball into her own net in the 12th minute. Miki Kimura scored in the 54th minute, with Noa Fukushima scoring three minutes later. Substitutes Natsumi Tago and Miyu Matsunaga scored within six minutes, and Yura Honda added a sixth to complete the rout. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Japan U20 women’s football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Apr 2026, 04:29:48 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Welcome! Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup group-stage match against Japan. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football (@indianfootball)

2 Apr 2026, 04:44:36 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Match Details Fixture: India U20 vs Japan U20

Series: AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

Venue: Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani, Thailand

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM IST

2 Apr 2026, 05:02:46 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 matches, including India vs Japan, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there will be no television broadcast of the games in India.

2 Apr 2026, 05:46:56 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India Playing XI Starting XI: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (gk), Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Pooja, Sibani Devi, Lhingdeikim Kipgen, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Remi Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh (c), Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Sulanjana Raul, Cindy Remruatpui Colney. Bench: Sahena TH, Shruti Kumari, Nishima Kumari, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Neha, Babita Kumari, Ribansi Jamu (gk), Ruchi, Shilji Shaji, Monisha Singh, Deepika Pal, Nandini (gk). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football (@indianfootball)

2 Apr 2026, 05:46:56 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Playing XI Starting XI: Uruha Iwasaki (gk) (c), Mitsuki Ota, Haruko Suzuki, Rinka Higuchi, Asako Furuta, Anon Tsuda, Miki Kimura, Yura Honda, Hibari Hara, Mone Sato, Noa Fukushima. Bench: Yuna Aoki, Tamami Aso, Miyu Matsunaga, Mao Itamura, Natsumi Tago, Hinaha Ishida (gk), Konoha Nakamura, Momoka Honda, Moka Arai, Natsume Kingetsu, Momoka Sano, Sako Nawa (gk).

2 Apr 2026, 06:30:37 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: KO | IND 0-0 JPN After the national anthems and the pre-match customs, the players take their formations on the pitch. Six-time champions Japan, wearing their blue home jersey take the kick-off to get tonight's match underway. India in their orange kit are attacking from the right.

2 Apr 2026, 06:35:46 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 5' IND 0-0 JPN As expected, it has been all Japan in the opening stages of the contest, with the Young Nadeshiko controlling the tempo of the contest. India are barely getting a touch of the ball, with all 11 players inside their own half.

2 Apr 2026, 06:36:31 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 6' IND 0-0 JPN How did that not go in from Kimura?! The right winger does exceptionally well to get past Shubhangi, with the Indian skipper completely flat-footed by her opponent's skill. Kimura then takes a left-footed curler that, almost in slow motion, clatters against the crossbar and ricochetes back.

2 Apr 2026, 06:41:59 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 12' IND 0-1 JPN It's just so incredibly easy for Japan as Ota puts the Young Nadeshiko ahead with just 12 minutes on the clock. After India concede a free-kick, Fukushima floats in a sumptous ball into the middle of the box. Absolutely embarassing defending from India, who fail to track the run of two Japanese players in the box. Ota gets a free header that she buries into the bottom corner. Turns it out was an own goal from Toijam, who directed the ball into her own net.

2 Apr 2026, 06:51:21 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 21' IND 0-1 JPN Another brilliant chance ofr Japan to double their lead. A long ball from the midfield finds the run if Tsuda, with the striker holding off her marker before trying to squeeze her shot under Mona. But teh Indian goalkeeper does well to make a strong save.

2 Apr 2026, 07:00:51 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 30' IND 0-1 JPN Half an hour of football has been played in Pathun Thani, and it is a miracle that India are down by just one goal. Other than a headed chance for Toijam which went over that bar – she was offside anyway – it has been all Japan so far. The Young Nadeshiko continue to carve out chances, and a second goal feels almost inevitable.

2 Apr 2026, 07:07:38 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 37' IND 0-1 JPN Japan win a corner on the right, which Fukushima floats in towards the far corner. Ota jumps over her marker and heads it goalwards, but it whizzes just past the post. She should have done better with this opportunity.

2 Apr 2026, 07:17:01 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: HT | IND 0-1 JPN After just one minute of added time, the referee blows her whistle to bring the first half to an end. After conceding so early, one could have been forgiven for expecting a bloodbath. However, some resolute defending from India and susceptible finishing from Japan mean that the Young Tigresses are just down by a single goal at the break. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football (@indianfootball)

2 Apr 2026, 07:32:23 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 2nd Half | IND 0-1 JPN The players come out of the tunnel and take their positions on the pitch. India take the kick-off to get the second half underway. No changes at the break as far as I can see.

2 Apr 2026, 07:37:09 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 50' IND 0-1 JPN How close can Japan come without scoring?! The Young Nadeshiko win a free-kick some 25 yards away. Fukushima steps up to take it and tries to curl one in towards the far corner. It clips the outside of the left post and goes behind.

2 Apr 2026, 07:41:26 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 54' IND 0-2 JPN Kimura doubles Japan's lead after the break!! The Japanese attacker keeps the ball in her control inside the penalty area and then pulls the trigger with her right. It looks to be a straightforward save for Mona, but the Indian goalkeeper somehow lets it spill into the bottom corner.

2 Apr 2026, 07:44:37 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 57' IND 0-3 JPN It goes from bad to worse for India as Fukushima scores again to put Japan three goals ahead. Brilliant work from the Nadeshiko player who shoots from the edge of the box with her left, finding the back of the corner. Again, fingers must be pointed towards the goalkeeper.

2 Apr 2026, 07:54:27 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 68' IND 0-3 JPN Japan have continued their onslaught on the Indian goal, with Fukushima floating in a good corner into the box. However, the header goes just over the bar. Japan immediately regain possession and are on the attack again.

2 Apr 2026, 08:00:21 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 73' IND 0-3 JPN Japanese players are treating this match like a practice session at times. Suzuka takes a lofted shot from 30 yards away. It dips viciously but goes over the bar by inches.

2 Apr 2026, 08:02:03 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 75' IND 0-4 JPN Japan score, Again. This time, it's substitute Tago who gets her name on the scoresheet. The Japanese winger gets hold of the ball and hits a low grounded short on the half-turn, and it beats Mona's reach and clips the inside of the post to find the back of the net.

2 Apr 2026, 08:08:41 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 81' IND 0-5 JPN This is turning into a rout as Japan add a fifth. It was a terrific header from Matsunaga, who flicked the ball from an extremely acute angle. Mona can't reach it, and the ball finds hits the roof of the net. The Japanese players are all smiles at the moment.

2 Apr 2026, 08:15:07 pm IST India vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: 87' IND 0-6 JPN Yura Honda is the latest player to score for Japan, as the six-time champions breach the Indian defence with ease yet again. The other teams in Group C must be watching this as well, which will be a source of concern for Joakim Alexandersson.