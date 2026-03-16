Arunachal Govt Transfers 27 Senior Police Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

Biggest police shake-up in recent years aims to boost efficiency, several SP-rank officers shifted, new DGP-led postings take effect immediately

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Assam police woman commando
Republic Day in Guwahati | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Arunachal Pradesh government issued transfer and posting orders for 27 senior IPS and APP officers on March 16, 2026, in one of the largest police reshuffles in the state’s recent history.

  • Key changes include redeployment of Superintendents of Police (SPs) across multiple districts, with several border and insurgency-prone districts receiving fresh leadership to strengthen security apparatus.

  • The reshuffle, approved by the state Home Department under Chief Minister Pema Khandu and preparations for upcoming assembly elections.

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday transferred and posted 27 senior police officers, including several at the Superintendent of Police (SP) level and above, in what officials described as a strategic move to enhance law enforcement, border management, and internal security across the frontier state.

The orders, issued by the Home Department late Sunday night and made public today, affect a wide range of districts, from Tawang and Anjaw along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) to capital-complex Itanagar, Pasighat, and insurgency-sensitive Tirap-Changlang-Longding belt.

DGP Chukhu Apa Taku is understood to have played a central role in finalising the list, with the reshuffle aimed at injecting fresh leadership, addressing local grievances, and improving coordination between civil administration and police in remote and border areas.

The move comes at a time when Arunachal continues to witness frequent Chinese incursions and infrastructure standoffs along the LAC, alongside domestic challenges such as drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and sporadic ethnic tensions. State officials said the transfers are part of routine cadre management but also designed to prepare the force for emerging security and electoral requirements.

Related Content
Assembly Elections 2026 - null
Assembly Elections 2026: As Mamata Takes Centre Stage, BJP Goes For Final Push, SIR, Identity & Welfarism In Focus
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a state cabinet meeting, in Shimla. - IMAGO / ANI News
Hit Hard By RDG, Fiscal Crunch, Sukhu Lays Down Terms For Centre & States On Multi-Purpose Projects In Himachal
null - Imago/ANI News
Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points
A glimpse into UP's infrastructure, local entrepreneurship, and industrial growth - null
Uttar Pradesh Government Empowering People, Reviving Heritage
Related Content

The affected officers have been directed to assume charge immediately. No major controversy has surfaced so far, though a few officers reportedly sought reconsideration of their new postings.

This is the second major police reshuffle in Arunachal in less than 18 months, reflecting the government’s priority on strengthening security architecture in one of India’s most strategically sensitive states. Further minor adjustments are expected in the coming weeks as the administration fine-tunes district-level deployments.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago - Relive The Moment

  2. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  3. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  5. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  3. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  4. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Stalin’s Tamil Pride Narrative, AIADMK’s Existential Test, And The Vijay Variable 

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  2. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  3. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  4. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  5. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. Iran FM Says US ‘Begging’ India To Buy Russian Oil After War With Tehran

  4. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  5. West Asia Conflict: Photos Of Displaced Civilians In Lebanon, Where Schools And Stadiums Turn Into Shelters During War

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz