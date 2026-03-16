Arunachal Govt Transfers 27 Senior Police Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

Summary of this article
The Arunachal Pradesh government issued transfer and posting orders for 27 senior IPS and APP officers on March 16, 2026, in one of the largest police reshuffles in the state’s recent history.
Key changes include redeployment of Superintendents of Police (SPs) across multiple districts, with several border and insurgency-prone districts receiving fresh leadership to strengthen security apparatus.
The reshuffle, approved by the state Home Department under Chief Minister Pema Khandu and preparations for upcoming assembly elections.
The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday transferred and posted 27 senior police officers, including several at the Superintendent of Police (SP) level and above, in what officials described as a strategic move to enhance law enforcement, border management, and internal security across the frontier state.
The orders, issued by the Home Department late Sunday night and made public today, affect a wide range of districts, from Tawang and Anjaw along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) to capital-complex Itanagar, Pasighat, and insurgency-sensitive Tirap-Changlang-Longding belt.
DGP Chukhu Apa Taku is understood to have played a central role in finalising the list, with the reshuffle aimed at injecting fresh leadership, addressing local grievances, and improving coordination between civil administration and police in remote and border areas.
The move comes at a time when Arunachal continues to witness frequent Chinese incursions and infrastructure standoffs along the LAC, alongside domestic challenges such as drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and sporadic ethnic tensions. State officials said the transfers are part of routine cadre management but also designed to prepare the force for emerging security and electoral requirements.
The affected officers have been directed to assume charge immediately. No major controversy has surfaced so far, though a few officers reportedly sought reconsideration of their new postings.
This is the second major police reshuffle in Arunachal in less than 18 months, reflecting the government’s priority on strengthening security architecture in one of India’s most strategically sensitive states. Further minor adjustments are expected in the coming weeks as the administration fine-tunes district-level deployments.