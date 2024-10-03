Cricket

CPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis, Johnson Charles Steer SLK To Final At The Expense Of GAW

The Kings showed relentless dedication with both bat and ball to make it to the CPL final after three years, by beating the Warriors by 15 runs (DLS)

St Lucia Kings' players celebrate a wicket. Photo: CPL
Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) successfully made their way to the final of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 (CPL 2024) by beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in a rain-stuck first qualifier. (More Cricket News)

Opting to bat first, the Kings set a massive total of 198/5 on the board, thanks to the half-centuries by the opening duo of Johnson Charles and Faf du Plessis.

While Charles contributed with an explosive innings of 79 off just 45 balls, du Plessis once again played the captain’s knock by smashing five fours and three sixes to score 57 off 36.

Pakistan National Cricket Team. - X | Cricket Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket Camp In Chaos: Frustration Grows Over Delay In Players' Monthly Retainer Payments

BY PTI

Due to the match being hit by rain, GAW were asked to chase 122 in 13 overs, after the implication of the DLS method.

After scalping two early wickets of both openers at the score of 51, the SLK bowlers then limited the GAW’s middle order from scoring quick runs by picking two more wickets of Shai Hope and Dwaine Pretorius before they could cross the 77-run mark.

Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, David Wiese and Roston Chase picked a wicket each to help the team successfully defend the target, as GAW could only muster 106/4 in 13 overs, falling short by 15 runs. Charles was named the Player of the Match.

The winner of the second qualifier between the Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals will now face the Kings in the final of CPL 2024 on October 7.

