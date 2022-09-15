T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies Include Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles In 15-Member Strong Squad

Two-time champions West Indies on Wednesday recalled opener Evin Lewis in their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 30-year-old Trinidad batter last played in format in the T20 World Cup in UAE last year. (More Cricket News)

Another surprise inclusion in the squad was wicketkeeper Johnson Charles, who last played a T20I in 2016. The top-order batter is having a stellar Caribbean Premier League season, where he is currently the second-highest run scorer.

All-rounders Andre Russell and Fabien Allen, who last featured in the format during the World Cup last year, and Sunil Narine, who last played for West Indies in 2019, are absent from the squad.

“There are players who did not make the team and I hope they will continue to work hard and perform to their best in the CPL and the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup,” WI chief selector Desmond Haynes said.

“You never know what can happen in case of injuries or any other unforeseen situations where we might need to call up players as replacements,” he added. West Indies will take on Australia in a two-match bilateral T20I series on October 5 and October 7 ahead of the T20 World Cup opener against Scotland at Hobart on October 19.

Zimbabwe and Ireland are the two other teams in West Indies' Group B and top two teams will make the Super 12s.

West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer and Odean Smith.