St. Pauli 3-3 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Niko Kovac Laments BVB's Lack Of Focus In Draw

Borussia Dortmund failed to start a new Bundesliga season with a victory for the first time in 10 years, with Niko Kovac citing a lack of concentration as key to their stalemate

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac
Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Serhou Guirassy missed penalty, five minutes after scoring

  • Borussia Dortmund reduced to 10 men in 85th minute when Filippo Mane was shown straight red card

  • Danel Sinani, Eric Smith brought St. Pauli to late parity

Niko Kovac lamented his Borussia Dortmund side's lack of focus as they let a two-goal lead slip late on to draw with St. Pauli in their Bundesliga opener. 

Kovac watched on as Serhou Guirassy gave his team a 34th-minute lead, but the striker missed the chance to double their advantage after missing a penalty five minutes later. 

St. Pauli restored parity in the 50th minute through Andreas Hountondji, though goals from Waldemar Anton and Julian Brandt had seemingly put the visitors in command. 

Dortmund were reduced to 10 men when Filippo Mane was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul in the 85th minute, with Danel Sinani tucking away the resulting penalty

And the comeback was completed a minute from time. Eric Smith's brilliant strike picked out the bottom-left corner, leaving Dortmund left to rue their missed opportunities. 

Indeed, Kovac's side ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.42 from their eight shots, compared to St. Pauli's 1.27 from their 11 attempts at Gregor Kobel's goal.

info_icon

The result saw Dortmund fail to start a new Bundesliga season with a victory for the first time in 10 years, with Kovac citing a lack of concentration as key to their stalemate. 

"We weren't as focused as I would have liked for the entire 90 minutes. We had a 3-1 lead and got the most out of our quality players as far as finishing is concerned," Kovac said.

"But we didn't embrace the fight like we should have here in St. Pauli. That's why we have to be satisfied with this point at the end of the day. For me, it was a clear penalty.

"But it wasn't just him. We then conceded another goal from 18 metres when we had enough players in front of us to throw ourselves at it, and the ball then gets past us.

"But today was a day where we didn't deserve more than one point."

Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel echoed the sentiments of his boss, while also pointing towards the penalty incident involving Mane late on as a key turning point in the contest. 

"It is super disappointing, extremely frustrating. We didn't play a good game, and yet we were in a position where we could have seen the game over the line," Kobel added. 

"Over the course of a season, you will always have games in which you perhaps don't link up super amazingly, but what's important is that we win them.

"I think he doesn't hold him crazily tightly. The red card was a turning point in the game. Up until then, we had actually defended relatively well."

Dortmund will be hoping to get their first win of 2025-26 under their belts next Sunday when they welcome Union Berlin to the Westfalenstadion. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  2. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

  4. Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Aussies Thrash Proteas By 276 Runs But Lose Series 1-2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  2. Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Marton Fucsovics Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Winston-Salem Open Final: Hungarian Rallies For Third ATP Title

  4. Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  5. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara Live Streaming, US Open: Preview, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws Over Dowry Demand, Husband Arrested

  4. India To Be 3rd-Largest Economy Soon, Says PM Modi

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala