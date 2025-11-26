Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Villarreal, UEFA Champions League: BVB Romp To Big Win Despite Two Penalty Misses

Borussia Dortmund were dominant 4-0 winners against 10-man Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday despite twice failing from the penalty spot.
The Bundesliga side's first spot-kick failure saw Serhou Guirassy tuck away the rebound after being denied by Luiz Junior, but there was no reprieve for Fabio Silva as his late effort struck the crossbar.
Dortmund were already three up by the time of that second miss, though, with Guirassy breaking the deadlock from close range in the final moments of a quiet first half at Signal Iduna Park.
Villarreal's hopes of making a contest of the second half lasted only seven minutes before Juan Foyth was sent off for handling on the line, with Guirassy doubling Dortmund's lead at the second attempt.
Two quickly became three as Karim Adeyemi was credited with an unorthodox third, and Silva's penalty miss was followed by a late fourth when Daniel Svensson headed in.
It was a disappointing night in the Champions League for the Spanish contingent, with Athletic Club the only LaLiga side to earn a point. They were held to a goalless draw at Slavia Prague.
Data Debrief: Game of two halves
This did not look like being a four-goal Dortmund win for much of a drab first half. Prior to the corner from which Guirassy got the breakthrough goal, the home side had only attempted two shots.
The second half was a different story as Dortmund mustered nine attempts worth a combined 3.15 expected goals – that figure was boosted significantly by the two penalties. Of their nine attempts, six were defined by Opta as 'big' chances.
Now with 17 goals this season, Dortmund are the Champions League's top scorers, with a healthy goal difference helping to lift them to fourth place in the standings.