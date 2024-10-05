Cricket

Namibia Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia Tri-series Match 6: When, Where To Watch

Namibia will face the United States in match 6 of Namibia T20I Tri-series 2024 at Windhoek on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the NAM Vs USA cricket match

namibia national cricket team X official namibia cricket
Namibia national cricket team. Photo: X | Official Namibia Cricket
info_icon

Namibia are set to host the United States in the sixth and final T20I match of Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 scheduled to be held at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The USA lost their last match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by six runs at the same venue. They were bowled out on 164 runs while chasing the target of 171 runs.

Namibia were also handed a six-wicket defeat by the UAE in match 4 in which they set a 115-run target while batting first and failed to defend the target. The UAE reached the target in 14.1 overs. Zane Green's 52-run unbeaten knock off just 35 balls went in vain.

Namibia have lost all three matches of the tri-series so far and will be eyeing to finish the series with a win. The USA are second on the points table with two wins in three matches. They need to register a victory of big-margin to clinch the trophy.

USA National Cricket Team. - X | USA Cricket
United Arab Emirates Vs United States Highlights, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Namibia Vs United States Full Squads

Namibia: JP Kotze(w), Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green, Dylan Leicher, Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan de Villiers, Shaun Fouche, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Alexander Volschenk, Peter-Daniel Blignaut

United States: Smit Patel, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale

Namibia Vs United States: Live Streaming Details

When is the Namibia Vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 6?

The Namibia Vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 6 will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek (Namibia) on Saturday, October 5 from 5:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Namibia Vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 6?

The Namibia Vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 6 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia Tri-series Match 6: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Thump Women In Blue By 58 Runs, Snap 10-Match Losing Streak
  3. Denmark Vs Jersey Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: Listless India Succumb To New Zealand, Suffer 58-Run Walloping
  5. Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag's Future 'Not My Call', Says Man Utd Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe
  2. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Highlights, ISL 2024-25: FCG 3-3 NEUFC At Full-time
  3. FCG 3-3 NEUFC, ISL 2024-25: NorthEast Denied Win After FC Goa Find Stoppage-Time Equaliser
  4. Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL Preview: Debutants Look To Build On Victory In Kolkata Derby
  5. Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Wary Of Holstein Kiel Threat Ahead Of Landmark Leverkusen Outing
Tennis News
  1. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  2. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  3. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  4. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  5. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal: Protesting Doctors Call Off Total Ceasework, Threaten To Sit In Hunger Strike Next
  2. Udhayanidhi Subtly Retorts To Pawan Kalyan's Sanatan Dharma Comment On Tirupati Laddu Row | Details
  3. Kanpur Couple Cons Elderly In ₹35 Crore 'Time Machine' Scam Claiming To Reverse Aging
  4. Protests Erupt In Srinagar Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing | In Photos
  5. Criminal Cases Shouldn't Be Slapped Against Scribes For Writings Perceived As Govt Criticism: SC
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  4. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  5. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections