Namibia are set to host the United States in the sixth and final T20I match of Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 scheduled to be held at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
The USA lost their last match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by six runs at the same venue. They were bowled out on 164 runs while chasing the target of 171 runs.
Namibia were also handed a six-wicket defeat by the UAE in match 4 in which they set a 115-run target while batting first and failed to defend the target. The UAE reached the target in 14.1 overs. Zane Green's 52-run unbeaten knock off just 35 balls went in vain.
Namibia have lost all three matches of the tri-series so far and will be eyeing to finish the series with a win. The USA are second on the points table with two wins in three matches. They need to register a victory of big-margin to clinch the trophy.
Namibia Vs United States Full Squads
Namibia: JP Kotze(w), Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green, Dylan Leicher, Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan de Villiers, Shaun Fouche, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Alexander Volschenk, Peter-Daniel Blignaut
United States: Smit Patel, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale
Namibia Vs United States: Live Streaming Details
When is the Namibia Vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 6?
The Namibia Vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 6 will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek (Namibia) on Saturday, October 5 from 5:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Namibia Vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 6?
The Namibia Vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 6 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.