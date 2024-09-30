Welcome to our live coverage of the UAE vs USA, 2024 Namibia Tri-Series match taking place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. This is the second match of the series, the opener witnessed United Arab Emirated claiming a massive 40-run victory over the hosts Namibia. The visitors set a total of 245 runs on the board, thanks to the openers Muhammad Waseem (89 off 50 balls) and Alishan Sharafu (73 runs off just 33 balls) who contributed to set the foundation for a formidable total. In this match United States led by Jasdeep Singh will seek a winning start. Here's the ball-by-ball commentary of the game