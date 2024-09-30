Cricket

United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Kick-Off Campaign; UAE Aim For 2nd Win

Catch the cricket scores and play-by-play updates from the United Arab Emirates Vs United States match at the Namibia T20I tri-series, right here

USA National Cricket Team. Photo: X | USA Cricket
Welcome to our live coverage of the UAE vs USA, 2024 Namibia Tri-Series match taking place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. This is the second match of the series, the opener witnessed United Arab Emirated claiming a massive 40-run victory over the hosts Namibia. The visitors set a total of 245 runs on the board, thanks to the openers Muhammad Waseem (89 off 50 balls) and Alishan Sharafu (73 runs off just 33 balls) who contributed to set the foundation for a formidable total. In this match United States led by Jasdeep Singh will seek a winning start. Here's the ball-by-ball commentary of the game

USA have won the toss and elected to bat first against UAE.

UAE Vs USA, Playing XIs:

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider Shah(w), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq

United States (Playing XI): Smit Patel, Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh(c), Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale

Live Streaming:

The live streaming of the United Arab Emirates vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 2 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

