India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20: IND-AW Clean Swept In Series With Another Loss

India A Women vs Australia A Women 3rd T20I report: Australia A Women have yet again outplayed their Indian counterparts and won the match by four runs. They take the series home 3-0

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming
India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Photo: File
info_icon

India A Women lost their way from a comfortable position to lose the third and final T20I against Australia A Women to get whitewashed 3-0 in the series. India needed 41 runs from 36 balls to win with seven wickets still in hand but they could not get over the line due to some poor batting and lost by four runs.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20I Toss Update

Australia A Women had won the toss and opted to bat first in the third T20I against India A Women taking place on Sunday, August 10 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20I Playing XIs

Australia A Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Nicole Faltum(w/c), Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Prestwidge, Amy Louise Edgar, Lucy Hamilton

India A Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry(w), Vrinda Dinesh, Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Joshitha VJ

Led by captain Radha Yadav's three-wicket haul, India kept things tight and never let Aussies get away with the scoring rate while also taking wickets at regular interval. India gave away just 37 runs in the powerplay and after that also did not let Australia score freely. Towards the end Sianna Ginger hit 17 off 7 to take Australia to 144/8. Prema Rawat also picked up three scalps.

India's reply was off to a good start thanks to a rapid 41 from Shafali Verma. She hit six fours and a six in her 21-ball knock to bring the required run rate under seven. However, no other Indian batter could hit big leading to an avoidable loss.

The two sides will now head to a three-match ODI series starting Wednesday, August 13.

Australia A Women Squad: Tahlia Wilson, Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Courtney Webb, Nicole Faltum(w/c), Madeline Penna, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Amy Louise Edgar, Lucy Hamilton, Rachel Trenaman, Lauren Cheatle

India A Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry(w), Vrinda Dinesh, Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Joshitha VJ, Nandini Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Dhara Gujjar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance