India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20: IND-AW Clean Swept In Series With Another Loss

Led by captain Radha Yadav's three-wicket haul, India kept things tight and never let Aussies get away with the scoring rate while also taking wickets at regular interval. India gave away just 37 runs in the powerplay and after that also did not let Australia score freely. Towards the end Sianna Ginger hit 17 off 7 to take Australia to 144/8. Prema Rawat also picked up three scalps.