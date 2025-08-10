India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20: IND-AW Clean Swept In Series With Another Loss

India A Women lost their way from a comfortable position to lose the third and final T20I against Australia A Women to get whitewashed 3-0 in the series. India needed 41 runs from 36 balls to win with seven wickets still in hand but they could not get over the line due to some poor batting and lost by four runs.
India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20I Toss Update
Australia A Women had won the toss and opted to bat first in the third T20I against India A Women taking place on Sunday, August 10 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.
India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 3rd T20I Playing XIs
Australia A Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Courtney Webb, Madeline Penna, Nicole Faltum(w/c), Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Prestwidge, Amy Louise Edgar, Lucy Hamilton
India A Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry(w), Vrinda Dinesh, Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Md Shakil, Joshitha VJ
Led by captain Radha Yadav's three-wicket haul, India kept things tight and never let Aussies get away with the scoring rate while also taking wickets at regular interval. India gave away just 37 runs in the powerplay and after that also did not let Australia score freely. Towards the end Sianna Ginger hit 17 off 7 to take Australia to 144/8. Prema Rawat also picked up three scalps.
India's reply was off to a good start thanks to a rapid 41 from Shafali Verma. She hit six fours and a six in her 21-ball knock to bring the required run rate under seven. However, no other Indian batter could hit big leading to an avoidable loss.
The two sides will now head to a three-match ODI series starting Wednesday, August 13.
Australia A Women Squad: Tahlia Wilson, Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Courtney Webb, Nicole Faltum(w/c), Madeline Penna, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Amy Louise Edgar, Lucy Hamilton, Rachel Trenaman, Lauren Cheatle
India A Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry(w), Vrinda Dinesh, Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Joshitha VJ, Nandini Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Dhara Gujjar