The second game of the ongoing Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be played between United Arab Emirates and United States in Windhoek on Monday (September 30). The tri-nation series is being played in the familiar round-robin format, with each team playing the other two twice. (More Cricket News)
The opening game of the tri-series saw hosts Namibia suffer a 40-run loss in a run-fest against UAE. The visitors racked up a towering total of 245 runs on the board, courtesy explosive knocks by openers Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu. Waseem smashed an unbeaten 89 off 50 balls, while Sharafu clattered 73 runs off just 33 deliveries to set the foundation for a mammoth total.
In reply, Namibia too kept the tempo high but could never really threaten to chase down the improbable 246-run target. Wicketkeeper-batter JP Kotze struck a 32-ball 55 at the top of the order and JJ Smit smashed a 19-ball 38 for the home team.
It is now United States' turn to take on the upbeat UAE side. USA last played T20Is in the Netherlands tri-series, where they recorded one win, two losses and a no result.
UAE and USA have faced each other twice before in T20 internationals, all the way back in 2019. UAE won the previous encounter by 24 runs and the one before was abandoned due to rain.
United Arab Emirates Vs United States: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the United Arab Emirates vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 2 be played?
The United Arab Emirates vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 2 will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek (Namibia) on Monday, September 30 at 5:30pm IST. |
Where will the United Arab Emirates vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 2 be telecast and live streamed?
The United Arab Emirates vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 2 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Squads
United States: Smit Patel, Andries Gous, Monank Patel (wk/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale.
United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Bhatia.