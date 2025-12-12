Algeria Vs UAE LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup QF: Desert Foxes Target Semis Against Resilient Emiratis

Algeria vs UAE Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Quarter-final. | Photo: Instagram

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 quarter-final between Algeria and the United Arab Emirates at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Friday, December 12, 2025. Algeria, winners of Group D, arrive with consistent form and a clear edge after topping their section, while the UAE snatched qualification with a crucial final-round victory following a shaky start in Group C. Expect a tactical contest as Algeria’s momentum goes up against the UAE’s compact shape and counter-attacking threat, with both sides eyeing a semi-final berth. The winner of tonight’s fixture will face Morocco in the last four. Follow the live scores and updates from the Algeria vs UAE football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Dec 2025, 10:02:37 pm IST Algeria vs UAE LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Algeria and United Arab Emirates have faced each other seven times, with Algeria winning four times compared to just two wins for the UAE. One game has ended as a draw. The last time these two sides met was in 2010, with Algeria edging UAE 1-0 in a FIFA Friendly match.