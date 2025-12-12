Algeria Vs UAE LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup QF: Desert Foxes Target Semis Against Resilient Emiratis

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 quarter-final between Algeria and the United Arab Emirates at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Friday, December 12, 2025. Algeria, winners of Group D, arrive with consistent form and a clear edge after topping their section, while the UAE snatched qualification with a crucial final-round victory following a shaky start in Group C. Expect a tactical contest as Algeria’s momentum goes up against the UAE’s compact shape and counter-attacking threat, with both sides eyeing a semi-final berth. The winner of tonight’s fixture will face Morocco in the last four. Follow the live scores and updates from the Algeria vs UAE football match right here.
Algeria vs UAE LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

Algeria and United Arab Emirates have faced each other seven times, with Algeria winning four times compared to just two wins for the UAE. One game has ended as a draw. The last time these two sides met was in 2010, with Algeria edging UAE 1-0 in a FIFA Friendly match.

Algeria vs UAE LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Algeria vs UAE, Quarter-final

  • Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

  • Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

  • Time: 11:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof

Algeria vs UAE LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the fourth and last quarter-final of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, with Algeria taking on the United Arab Emirates. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
