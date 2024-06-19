United States Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: USA Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

United States' stand-in skipper Aaron Jones has won the toss and has opted to bowl first in their first Super Eights clash against South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at the North Sound in Antigua. (Follow Live| Scorecard)
South Africa and the United States are placed in Group 2 for the Super Eight stages alongside West Indies and England.
Teams
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
United States XI: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
Here's what Aiden Markram said: "Doesn't look too bad. We weren't really sure of what to do for the toss. Probably we were leaning towards bowling but don't mind batting first. Extra spinner today for us. Unfortunately Ottneil Baartman misses out purely on conditions, Keshav comes in."
Here's what Aaron Jones said: We going to have a bowl first. It's going to be good wicket so we want the seamers to exploit first. Extra spinner for us today, Kenjige in."