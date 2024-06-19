Cricket

USA Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: Undefeated South Africa Meet Optimistic United States In Antigua

The first game of the Super Eights will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at the North Sound in Antigua, with South Africa entering on the back of a 100% win record in the 2024 T20 World Cup, while USA, travelling away for the first time this tournament, will be hoping for their Cinderella run to continue. Catch all the live action of the USA vs SA Super Eight match at T20 WC 2024, right here