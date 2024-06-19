Cricket

USA Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: Undefeated South Africa Meet Optimistic United States In Antigua

The first game of the Super Eights will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at the North Sound in Antigua, with South Africa entering on the back of a 100% win record in the 2024 T20 World Cup, while USA, travelling away for the first time this tournament, will be hoping for their Cinderella run to continue. Catch all the live action of the USA vs SA Super Eight match at T20 WC 2024, right here

Vignesh Bharadwaj
19 June 2024
19 June 2024
South Africa at the T20 World Cup AP

Toss Time In 60!

We are just 60 mins away from the all-important toss between the United States and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

United States Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight

Welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup as the tournament now enters its next phase, the Super Eights. The opener will be played between South Africa and the United States. The USA? With America embracing cricket, and their side making it to the next stage of the T20 carnival, the script could not have been any better. 

The first game of the Super Eights will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at the North Sound in Antigua, with South Africa entering on the back of a 100% win record in the 2024 T20 World Cup, while USA, travelling away for the first time this tournament, will be hoping for their Cinderella run to continue. Catch all the live action of the USA vs SA Super Eight match at T20 WC 2024, right here (Scorecard)

