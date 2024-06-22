West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and decided to bowl first against United States on Saturday (June 22) in a crucial Super Eights, Group 2 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
The toss was slightly delayed due to a light shower in Barbados, but the covers were promptly removed as the rain abated and play is expected to start on time.
Aaron Jones walked out for the toss and will lead United States in the absence of Monank Patel, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Both teams are coming off losses in their opening Super Eight encounters, and whoever loses this match will teeter to the verge of elimination. Thus, the stakes are high.
West Indies were unbeaten in the group stage but were thrashed by England by 8 wickets in their previous game. USA upset Pakistan in a superb group-stage campaign that led to their qualification, but lost to South Africa by 18 runs in Super 8s.
Playing XIs
West Indies: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy.
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.