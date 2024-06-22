Cricket

West Indies Vs United States Toss Update, T20 World Cup: USA Bat First - Check Playing XIs

The toss was slightly delayed due to rain in Barbados, but the covers were promptly removed as the rain abated. West Indies and United States are both facing a must-win scenario, as whoever loses will stand on the brink of elimination from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

File
Aaron Jones will lead United States in the absence of injured Monank Patel against West Indies for their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Barbados. Photo: File
info_icon

West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and decided to bowl first against United States on Saturday (June 22) in a crucial Super Eights, Group 2 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

The toss was slightly delayed due to a light shower in Barbados, but the covers were promptly removed as the rain abated and play is expected to start on time.

Aaron Jones walked out for the toss and will lead United States in the absence of Monank Patel, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Both teams are coming off losses in their opening Super Eight encounters, and whoever loses this match will teeter to the verge of elimination. Thus, the stakes are high.

West Indies were unbeaten in the group stage but were thrashed by England by 8 wickets in their previous game. USA upset Pakistan in a superb group-stage campaign that led to their qualification, but lost to South Africa by 18 runs in Super 8s.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy.

United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Denies 'Work Ban' Claim Made By French Journalist Sebastien Farcis, Says Permit Under Review
  2. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Begins State Visit To India, To Meet PM Modi On June 22
  3. Key Contests And Shifting Dynamics: UP Assembly By-Polls On The Horizon
  4. CSIR NET 2024 Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable, Logistic Issues', NTA To Announce New Dates
  5. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  2. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  3. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  4. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  5. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Windies Bowl First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  2. Euro 2024 Data Dive: Griezmann Matches Thuram But Goals Finally Dry Up
  3. ENG Vs SA, T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler Says Powerplay Cost England The Match
  4. United States Vs West Indies, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  5. Belgium Vs Romania Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch Group E Match
World News
  1. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  2. Prince William Turns 42! Princess Kate Shares Adorable Photo, King Charles Gets Nostalgic
  3. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  4. 4 Members Of Billionaire Hinduja Family Sentenced To Prison For Exploiting Servants By Swiss Court
  5. Armenia Joins List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine; Israel Summons Envoy For 'Stern Reprimand'
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'