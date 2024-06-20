Cricket

West Indies Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the West Indies Vs USA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match

AP/Ricardo Mazalan
USA captain Aaron Jones with Jessy Singh. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

The two co-hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies and United States, will both be desperate for a win to keep themselves alive in the tournament when they meet on Friday in their Group 2 Super 8 match. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

USA fought hard but lost to South Africa in their opening Super 8 match going down by just 18 runs. West Indies on the other hand were drubbed by defending champions England in their Super 8 opener.

Loser of this match will be virtually out of semifinal race.

United States' Aaron Jones reacts after hitting the winning runs during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, June 1, 2024. - (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: How 'USA Can Beat Any Team In The World'? Explains Aaron Jones

BY PTI

Here's all you need to know about the West Indies Vs USA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match:

When is West Indies Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match?

West Indies Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match will be played on June 22, Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch West Indies Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Monsoon Advances In Most Parts Of North Bengal, Forecast For Heavy Rain
  2. First Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session To Commence On June 21
  3. CPI (M) Demands Scrapping Of NTA, High-Level Probe Into Alleged NEET Irregularities
  4. Amazon's Gurugram Warehouse Ordeal: Long Shifts & Heatwave
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Elections: President Murmu Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Protem Speaker
Entertainment News
  1. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
  2. Ahead Of 12th Anniversary Of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', Jameel Khan Revisits SP Office Scene'
  3. Pavail Gulati To Play Boxer In His Next Movie, Starts Prepping Up
  4. Alia Bhatt Wakes Up Celeb Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala ‘Early In The Morning’
  5. Daredevil Rohit Shetty Relives His Teens By Doing ‘Raw, Real Stunts’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Falls After Fifty, Hardik Pandya Eye For Big Total
  2. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Why Indian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands - Know Here
  3. England Vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Bukayo Saka Insists There Is More To Come From The Three Lions
  4. Austria Vs Poland, Euro 2024: Ralf Ragnick Expects 'Exceptional' Robert Lewandowski To Start
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
World News
  1. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  2. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  3. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  4. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  5. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths