West Indies Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch

The two co-hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies and United States, will both be desperate for a win to keep themselves alive in the tournament when they meet on Friday in their Group 2 Super 8 match. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
USA fought hard but lost to South Africa in their opening Super 8 match going down by just 18 runs. West Indies on the other hand were drubbed by defending champions England in their Super 8 opener.
Loser of this match will be virtually out of semifinal race.
Here's all you need to know about the West Indies Vs USA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match:
West Indies Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match will be played on June 22, Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados at 6:00 AM IST.
Where to watch West Indies Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Squads
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.
USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.