Welcome to our live coverage of this intriguing Group 2 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eights, to be played between West Indies and United States at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados (West Indies) on Saturday (June 22). Not many would have expected USA to get this far, but here they are, taking on their fancied co-hosts in what could be a make-or-break game for either team. Whoever loses this encounter will teeter to the verge of elimination and thus, the stakes are high. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs USA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)