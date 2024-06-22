What Captains Said At Toss
Aaron Jones: "It's going to be good. I'd get a lot of support tonight. It's going to be a good wicket. We are going to play our normal cricket, fearless and aggressive cricket. We'll look to get a good total. We'll try to be as positive as possible. Two changes. Milind Kumar and Shadley are in. Jessy is out and Shayan is out."
Rovman Powell: "We are going to bowl first. Looks a pretty good wicket, inclement weather as well. We'll look to bowl well and take instructions from there. Our destination in our hands. Today provides us an opportunity to get back to winning ways. We have been batting well as a team. We were lacking a bit of intensity in the middle overs in the previous game. Romario misses out, in comes McCoy. King has been ruled out and in comes Shai Hope."
WI Vs ENG Live Score: Toss Update
West Indies captain Rovman Powell has won the toss and decided to bowl first against United States.
Playing XIs
West Indies: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy.
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
WI Vs ENG Live Blog: Brandon King
Meanwhile, on the injury front, West Indies opener Brandon King has been ruled out for the rest of the T20 World Cup due to a side strain. Kyle Mayers replaces him in the squad.
WI Vs ENG Live Updates: Toss Delayed
It is drizzling again at the Kensington Oval, and the covers are on, which means the toss stands delayed. Stay tuned for the updated toss time.
WI Vs ENG Live: Weather Update
There was some rain at the venue in Barbados around an hour back, but not enough to affect the start time of play. We should hopefully have a full game.
WI Vs ENG Live Updates: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams are yet to face off in T20 internationals. This will be their first meeting.
WI Vs ENG Live Blog: Squads
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
West Indies Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s
Welcome to our live coverage of this intriguing Group 2 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eights, to be played between West Indies and United States at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados (West Indies) on Saturday (June 22). Not many would have expected USA to get this far, but here they are, taking on their fancied co-hosts in what could be a make-or-break game for either team. Whoever loses this encounter will teeter to the verge of elimination and thus, the stakes are high. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs USA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)