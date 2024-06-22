Cricket

West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win

Shai Hope smashed eight sixes and four fours in an incredible exhibition of ball striking, leaving the USA bowlers harried and helpless. West Indies chased down United States' 129-run target with 55 balls to spare in their Super 8 encounter in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Shai Hope bats, WI vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Shai Hope hits a big one during the USA vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Barbados. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Shai Hope showed oppositions exactly how big a threat he possesses, smashing an unbeaten 82 off just 39 balls to power West Indies to a resounding nine-wicket win over United States in their Super 8s, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash. Chasing a 129-run target, the Windies romped home in just 10.5 overs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, not only winning with ease but also giving their net run rate a massive boost.

Hope smashed eight sixes and four fours in an incredible exhibition of ball striking, leaving the USA bowlers harried and helpless. He was supported by Nicholas Pooran at the other end, who too stayed not out at 27 off 12 balls.

More to follow...

