Shai Hope showed oppositions exactly how big a threat he possesses, smashing an unbeaten 82 off just 39 balls to power West Indies to a resounding nine-wicket win over United States in their Super 8s, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash. Chasing a 129-run target, the Windies romped home in just 10.5 overs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, not only winning with ease but also giving their net run rate a massive boost.