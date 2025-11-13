New Zealand Vs West Indies Toss Update, 5th T20I: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand face West Indies in the fifth T20I in Dunedin
West Indies collapsed early, losing half their side within 6.2 overs, as Jacob Duffy shone for New Zealand with figures of 4 for 35
New Zealand aim to seal the series 3-1, while West Indies look to level it 2-2 as the two sides face off in the fifth and final T20 International in Dunedin on Thursday (November 13, 2025). Get ball-by-ball commentary for the NZ vs WI fifth T20I here.
The visitors came out swinging but lost half their side within 6.2 overs. Jacob Duffy was outstanding with the ball, taking four wickets for 35 runs and hitting the right lengths consistently, while the batters failed to give themselves a chance to take the innings deep.
It stayed cloudy throughout in Dunedin, where a total around 160–170 might have been more challenging. Roston Chase, Jason Holder, and Romario Shepherd managed to steady things briefly, finding a few clean hits between them, and their efforts ensured West Indies at least had something respectable to defend after an early collapse.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
West Indies (Playing XI): Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy