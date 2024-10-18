Cricket

NEP Vs USA, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Nepal Take 1-0 Lead In Series; When, Where To Watch Next Match

Nepal defeated the United States by 17 runs in the opening match and will clash with the hosts on Sunday in Dallas. Here are the match report of the first T20I and the live streaming, squads and other details for the next T20I cricket match

nepal cricket players X can
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel (R) with Dipendra Singh Airee. Photo: X | CAN
info_icon

Nepal defeated the United States by 17 runs in the first T20I match of the three-game T20I bilateral series at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The next match is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue. (More Cricket News

USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series opener. Nepal openers Aasif Sheikh and Anil Sah gave a blistering start and added 50 runs in the first powerplay.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel was the highest scorer for his team with 49 runs off 33 balls including four 4s and one maximum. Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulsan Jha displayed some aerial shots and took the score to 164/9 in 20 overs.

Saurabh Netravalkar, Jasdeep Singh and Harmeet Singh took a brace of wickets each whereas Ali Khan and Nosthush Kenjige took one wicket each for the United States.

In response, the USA lost the wickets of both openers early in the game. Karan KC got rid of Saiteja Mukkamalla and Rijan Dhakal bowled the USA captain. Andries Gous made a fighting 30 off 25 balls.

Nepal cricket team. - X/@cricketnep
NEP Vs SA, T20 World Cup: 'We Belong Here,' Declares Nepal Captain Rohit Paudel After 1-Run Loss

BY Gaurav Thakur

Shayan Jahangir fought hard with his "clutch" innings of 60 not out off 34 balls which included six fours and two sixes. Eventually, the hosts were left 18 runs short of the target.

Dipendra Singh Airee took three crucial wickets in the match whereas Dhakal, Karan and Gulsan shared one wicket each.

Now, the onus is on the second T20I where the visitors are eyeing to bag the series with another victory in Dallas. The hosts must be thinking of the opposite.

Nepal Vs USA - Full Squads

USA: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Ali Khan, Nosthusha Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad

Nepal: Rohit Paudel(Captain), Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kamal Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Sompal Kami

Nepal Vs United States 2nd T20I Live Streaming

When and where is the Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I?

The Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, October 20 from 5:30 am IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

How to watch the Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I?

Fans can stream the Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I live on the FanCode app and website. The series will not be aired live on Indian television.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Noman Ali Takes Eight As Pakistan Beat England By 152 Runs, Level Series In Multan
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Kiwis' Lead Swells As Indian Bowlers Face The Heat; NZ - 371/8; IND - 46
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra Becomes The First New Zealand Batter To Register A Hundred In India Since 2012
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan Beat England By 152 Runs In Multan To Level Series 1-1
  5. NEP Vs USA, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Nepal Take 1-0 Lead In Series; When, Where To Watch Next Match
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi: Star Presented With MARCA America Award - In Pics
  2. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea, Lyon Win As Real Madrid Crush Celtic
  3. Kobbie Mainoo Injury Update: Manchester United Suffer Blow As Teenager Out For 'Few Weeks'
  4. Lionel Messi On His Future, FIFA World Cup 2026 Hopes - Straight From The Horse's Mouth
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Table-toppers
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Many Who Went To Isha Foundation 'Remain Missing', TN Police Tells SC; Top Court Closes Habeas Corpus Case
  2. Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Receives Extortion Message, Threat To Kill Salman Khan | Top Points
  3. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  4. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  5. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. 'Better If We Bury The Past': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif To India After Jaishankar's Islamabad Visit
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Says 'Account Settled' After Sinwar's Death; US Congratulates Israel | Latest
  3. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  4. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  5. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Kiwis' Lead Swells As Indian Bowlers Face The Heat; NZ - 371/8; IND - 46