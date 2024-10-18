Nepal defeated the United States by 17 runs in the first T20I match of the three-game T20I bilateral series at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The next match is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue. (More Cricket News
USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series opener. Nepal openers Aasif Sheikh and Anil Sah gave a blistering start and added 50 runs in the first powerplay.
Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel was the highest scorer for his team with 49 runs off 33 balls including four 4s and one maximum. Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulsan Jha displayed some aerial shots and took the score to 164/9 in 20 overs.
Saurabh Netravalkar, Jasdeep Singh and Harmeet Singh took a brace of wickets each whereas Ali Khan and Nosthush Kenjige took one wicket each for the United States.
In response, the USA lost the wickets of both openers early in the game. Karan KC got rid of Saiteja Mukkamalla and Rijan Dhakal bowled the USA captain. Andries Gous made a fighting 30 off 25 balls.
Shayan Jahangir fought hard with his "clutch" innings of 60 not out off 34 balls which included six fours and two sixes. Eventually, the hosts were left 18 runs short of the target.
Dipendra Singh Airee took three crucial wickets in the match whereas Dhakal, Karan and Gulsan shared one wicket each.
Now, the onus is on the second T20I where the visitors are eyeing to bag the series with another victory in Dallas. The hosts must be thinking of the opposite.
Nepal Vs USA - Full Squads
USA: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Ali Khan, Nosthusha Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad
Nepal: Rohit Paudel(Captain), Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kamal Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Sompal Kami
Nepal Vs United States 2nd T20I Live Streaming
When and where is the Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I?
The Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, October 20 from 5:30 am IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
How to watch the Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I?
Fans can stream the Nepal vs United States 2nd T20I live on the FanCode app and website. The series will not be aired live on Indian television.