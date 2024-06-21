West Indies captain Rovman Powell plays a shot to be caught by Uganda's Robinson Obuya for 23 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies captain Rovman Powell plays a shot to be caught by Uganda's Robinson Obuya for 23 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa