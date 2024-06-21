USA Vs WI Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

West Indies take on USA at the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 as both the co-hosts face-off against each other on Saturday, June 22 (IST) in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Both teams come into this fixture on the back of a defeat. West Indies were dealt a hammering blow by the reigning champions England as they were dished out a 8-wicket defeat in St Lucia.
The USA on the other hand, lost to South Africa by 18 runs, in what could have been a momentous chase if they would have pulled off. The morale will be high in the USA camp despite the defeat as they ran the Proteas down to the last over of the game.
Who will win in the Super 8 Group 2 USA vs West Indies, match 46 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here
USA vs West Indies Head To Head
Surprisingly, both teams are yet to face each other in a T20I game. This will be their first meeting.
USA vs West Indies Squads
United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
USA vs West Indies Probable XI
USA: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
USA vs West Indies St Lucia Weather
The weather in the evening will be around 28° C. Expect it to be partly cloudy, warm and humid.
USA vs West Indies Pitch Report
Captain winning the toss here will definitely bowl first. 29 T20I matches has been played at this venue. The team winning the toss has a win percentage of 55.6%.
USA vs West Indies Match Prediction
As per Google, West Indies has 83% percent chance of winning.