Cricket

WI Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Pooran Impresses In Statement Win For West Indies - Data Debrief

Nicholas Pooran has scored the joint-most sixes in the tournament so far (13, along with USA's Aaron Jones), and has broken the record for the most sixes (128) in T20s for West Indies, going past Chris Gayle's 124

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.
info_icon

Nicholas Pooran starred as West Indies got a statement win in their final T20 World Cup group game, beating Afghanistan by 104 runs in St Lucia on Monday. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Both sides had already qualified for the Super 8s, but West Indies ensured they finished unbeaten in Group C, breaking a few records along the way.

Afghanistan had no answers to the co-hosts' dominant batting performance, with Johnson Charles getting 43 off 27 balls before Pooran plundered 98 off 53 balls, including six fours and eight sixes.

He was run out in the final over while searching for his century, but Shai Hope (25) and Rovman Powell (26) had already helped push West Insides towards the highest total of the tournament so far with 218-5.

West Indies did not let up during the Afghanistan chase, starting strongly when Akeal Hosein had Rashid Khan caught for a duck in a wicket maiden to start.

Obed McCoy was the standout though, as he took 3-14, including Ibrahim Zadran, who was starting to build some momentum with his 38, leaving Afghanistan all out for 114 with 22 balls remaining.

West Indies meet holders England in their first Super 8 match on Wednesday, while Afghanistan face India the following day.

Data Debrief: West Indies finish group in record-breaking style

West Indies' score of 218 was their highest-ever at the T20 World Cup, while they also registered the highest powerplay score with 92, beating the Netherlands' record of 91 against Ireland in 2014.

In the fourth over alone, they scored 36 runs - equalling the record for the most expansive over in men's T20s.

Pooran has scored the joint-most sixes in the tournament so far (13, along with USA's Aaron Jones), and has broken the record for the most sixes (128) in T20s for West Indies, going past Chris Gayle's 124.

His total of 98 was also the highest individual total at this World Cup, carrying him past 2000 runs in T20Is.

All in all, not a bad day for the West Indies.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amit Shah Hails Recovery Of American Paraglider's Body By ITBP In Daring Mission
  2. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Curfew In Odisha Town After Clash Between Groups; SC Notice To Centre On NEET
  3. AP Inter Supply Results 2024: Check Results Online At 2 PM bie.ap.gov.in | Details
  4. NCP(SP)'s Rohit Pawar Claims Cracks In Mahayuti Alliance, Expects Exodus Of Nearly 20 MLAs From Ajit Pawar Faction
  5. 'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  2. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
  3. Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How His Mother Made Clothes With ‘Limited Means’ For Protection Against Winter
  4. 'KKK 14' Contestant Shalin Bhanot Is 'More Scared Of Rohit Shetty' Than The Stunts
  5. Diljit Dosanjh Says Appearing On 'The Tonight Show' Is A Dream Come True For All Punjabi Music Lovers
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  2. WI Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Pooran Impresses In Statement Win For West Indies - Data Debrief
  3. Gautam Gambhir Is Only Applicant For Indian Cricket Team Head Coach, To Be Interviewed Today: Report
  4. European Athletics Championships 2024: Stellar Performances In Rome - In Pics
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand's World Cup Exit Leaves Kane Williamson's Future In Doubt
World News
  1. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  2. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  3. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
  4. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  5. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Curfew In Odisha Town After Clash Between Groups; SC Notice To Centre On NEET
  2. Weather Wrap: Delhi's Minimum Temp At Record High, Red Alert Today For Heatwave; Flights Hit In Chennai Amid Rain
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  4. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  5. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  6. 'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024
  7. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions