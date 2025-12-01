Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: India Begin Campaign With 13-0 Win Over Namibia

India jumped to the top of Pool C with the thumping victory against Namibia. They next face Germany on December 3 in the Junior Women's Hockey World Cup

india vs namibia match report Junior Womens Hockey World Cup 2025
India players celebrate a goal against Namibia in their Junior Women's Hockey World Cup opener in Santiago. Photo: Hockey India
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hina Bano (35', 35', 45') and Kanika Siwach (12', 30', 45') netted hat-tricks for India

  • Sakshi Rana scored a brace while Binima Dhan, Sonam, Sakshi Shukla, Ishika, and Manisha also got on scoresheet

  • India up against heavyweights Germany next on December 3

Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach scored a hat-trick each as India began their Junior Women's Hockey World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 13-0 win against Namibia in Santiago (Chile) on Monday.

Besides Hina (35', 35', 45') and Kanika's (12', 30', 45') strikes, Sakshi Rana (10', 23') scored a brace while Binima Dhan (14'), Sonam (14'), Sakshi Shukla (27'), Ishika (36'), and Manisha (60') also got on the scoresheet.

With this win, India climbed to the top of the table.

India bagged four goals in as many minutes to take control of the game in first quarter. Sakshi opened the scoring with a brilliant reverse flick and Kanika soon doubled their lead with a powerful finish. Binima added a third with a sharp run and finish, while Sonam scored a fourth after some neat interplay in the buildup, giving India a 4-0 lead after the opening fifteen minutes.

With a healthy lead, India continued to dominate as Sakshi scored her second with a superb run that was finished off with a thunderous strike.

Namibia showed some aggression to look for an opening but were constantly kept at bay by the Indian midfielders. India added a sixth as Sakshi converted her drag-flick from a penalty corner. Kanika also scored her second goal at the stroke of half-time, extending India's lead to 7-0.

India were firmly in control and continued to stay on top to open the second half. Hina scored her first goal in the tournament with a ferocious strike into the top corner. She soon added another within a minute, capitalising on a loose restart from Namibia.

Ishika added a 10th after a rebound fell her way from a penalty corner. Another kind deflection from a penalty corner fell Hina's way as she completed her hat-trick.

Kanika also registered her third goal from a penalty corner, establishing a 12-0 lead for India after three quarters.

Having made a few changes to begin the final quarter, India continued to create chances with their bench getting an opportunity to make their mark. Manisha then got herself on the scoresheet from penalty corner, completing a 13-0 route for India in their opening game.

Published At:
