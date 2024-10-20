NEP Vs USA, 2nd T20I: Nepal Beat United States In Super Over Thriller, Lead Series 2-0

Nepal seamer Sompal Kami kept his cool in the Super Over and bowled a brilliant over to help his team win the second T20I match against the United States held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday morning. (More Cricket News)
The match took many turns and finally, it ended in a tie after 40 overs of the game. Both teams managed to score 170 runs in their quota of 20 overs.
Nepal opted to bat first in the second T20I to win the match and series as well. The opener batter Aasif Sheikh lost his wicket early and Kushal Bhurtel replaced him at the crease.
Bhurtel made an unbeaten 92 off just 54 balls including seven fours and six sixes in his innings. Captain Rohit Paudel sent Gulsan Jha to bat above himself and he played a crucial cameo of 19 runs off just 12 balls.
Paudel also played an 18-run knock which helped his team set a 171-run target for the hosts. Jasdeep Singh and Nosthush Kenjige took a couple of wickets each for the USA.
In response, the USA lost their captain, Monank Patel's wicket in the second over when Karan KC bowled him. Saiteja Mukkamalla (47 off 41 balls) and Andries Gous (62 off 43 balls) helped the USA to build the innings.
The USA needed 15 runs off the last two overs when Karan KC bowled an eight-run over and also dismissed Harmeet Singh. The last over was given to the Sompal Kami who kept his cool and dismissed the set batter Andries Gous on the fourth delivery.
Two runs were required on the last delivery and Jessy Singh was run-out while taking the double. The match was tied and Super Over was followed.
Sompal Kami was given the ball again and he kept his captain's faith in him. Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous came to bat for the USA.
Two singles on the first two deliveries then he bowled Jahangir on the third delivery and dismissed the new batter Aaron James on the next delivery to restrict the USA for 2 runs. Now they needed just three runs to win the match.
Rohit Paudel and Kushal Bhurtel came to bat for Nepal in the Super Over. Saurabh Netravalkar was bowling for the USA but he was unable to stop the singles as Nepal won the match on the fourth delivery with a single.
With this win, Nepal have won the three-match bilateral T20I series. the third T20I match will be played on Monday at the same venue.