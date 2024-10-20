Cricket

NEP Vs USA, 2nd T20I: Nepal Beat United States In Super Over Thriller, Lead Series 2-0

Bhurtel made an unbeaten 92 off just 54 balls including seven fours and six sixes in his innings. Captain Rohit Paudel sent Gulsan Jha above himself and he also made a quick 19 off 12 balls

nepal cricket team against usa X can
Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X | CAN
info_icon

Nepal seamer Sompal Kami kept his cool in the Super Over and bowled a brilliant over to help his team win the second T20I match against the United States held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday morning. (More Cricket News)

The match took many turns and finally, it ended in a tie after 40 overs of the game. Both teams managed to score 170 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Nepal opted to bat first in the second T20I to win the match and series as well. The opener batter Aasif Sheikh lost his wicket early and Kushal Bhurtel replaced him at the crease.

Bhurtel made an unbeaten 92 off just 54 balls including seven fours and six sixes in his innings. Captain Rohit Paudel sent Gulsan Jha to bat above himself and he played a crucial cameo of 19 runs off just 12 balls.

Paudel also played an 18-run knock which helped his team set a 171-run target for the hosts. Jasdeep Singh and Nosthush Kenjige took a couple of wickets each for the USA.

Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel (R) with Dipendra Singh Airee. - Photo: X | CAN
NEP Vs USA, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Nepal Take 1-0 Lead In Series; When, Where To Watch Next Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In response, the USA lost their captain, Monank Patel's wicket in the second over when Karan KC bowled him. Saiteja Mukkamalla (47 off 41 balls) and Andries Gous (62 off 43 balls) helped the USA to build the innings.

The USA needed 15 runs off the last two overs when Karan KC bowled an eight-run over and also dismissed Harmeet Singh. The last over was given to the Sompal Kami who kept his cool and dismissed the set batter Andries Gous on the fourth delivery.

Two runs were required on the last delivery and Jessy Singh was run-out while taking the double. The match was tied and Super Over was followed.

Sompal Kami was given the ball again and he kept his captain's faith in him. Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous came to bat for the USA.

Two singles on the first two deliveries then he bowled Jahangir on the third delivery and dismissed the new batter Aaron James on the next delivery to restrict the USA for 2 runs. Now they needed just three runs to win the match.

Rohit Paudel and Kushal Bhurtel came to bat for Nepal in the Super Over. Saurabh Netravalkar was bowling for the USA but he was unable to stop the singles as Nepal won the match on the fourth delivery with a single.

With this win, Nepal have won the three-match bilateral T20I series. the third T20I match will be played on Monday at the same venue.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  2. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Again, Removes Devon Conway; NZ - 43/2 (13 Overs)
  3. NEP Vs USA, 2nd T20I: Nepal Beat United States In Super Over Thriller, Lead Series 2-0
  4. BHU Vs MDV, T20I Quadrangular Series Toss Update: Bhutan Field First Against Maldives
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast
Football News
  1. Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Expects Inter To Deliver Strong Performance Against Struggling Roma
  2. Milan Vs Udinese: Fonseca Praises Team's Spirit In Narrow Home Win Despite Playing A Man Down
  3. PSG 4-2 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Hosts Reclaim The Top Spot After Thrilling Goalfest
  4. Girona Vs Real Sociedad: Michel Urges Team To Adapt Amid Injury Woes Following Narrow Defeat
  5. Paul Pogba's Juventus Comeback Hopes Diminish As Cristiano Giuntoli Declares Squad Complete
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  5. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Rohini; Probe Underway
  2. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Joins Shinde Sena
  3. Wayanad Bypolls: Who Is Navya Haridas, BJP’s Candidate Against Priyanka Gandhi?
  4. The Land Conflict Blot On Tata Projects
  5. The Spirit Of ‘Tajness’ That Saved Lives On 26/11
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Cuba Gets Some Power Back After Major Outage Leaves Millions In The Dark
  2. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  3. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Cold War Redux 
  4. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  5. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails