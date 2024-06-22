The co-host of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the United States are set to clash with the defending champions England in the Super Eight fixture on Sunday. The match will be held at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Aaron James-led USA side have lost both of their Super Eight fixtures, first against South Africa and then versus West Indies. Their wicket-keeper batter Andries Gous, however, played a memorable knock of 80 runs in the first Super 8 match.
Saurabh Netravalkar has led the seam bowling department very tactically but none of the other bowlers from the side were capable of impressing. They failed miserably against West Indies in their last match where the Rovman Powell & Co. successfully chased down a 129-run target in just 10.5 overs with nine wickets to spare.
England have beaten West Indies in their first Super 8 fixture but went down against South Africa in the next match. Now, they need a big win over the USA to better their net run rate to keep their hopes alive for the semis.
Here's all you need to know about United States vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match:
When is United States vs England, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match?
United States vs England, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match will be played on June 23, Sunday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch United States vs England, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
USA vs ENG, Full Squads:
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley