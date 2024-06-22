USA Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Key Stats: H2H, Top Run Scorer, Wicket Taker, Best Bowing Figure

The high stake 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight encounter between England and United States of America will take place on June 23, Monday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Led by Jos Buttler, the England cricket team has delivered a standout performance, aiming to defend their title. They reached the Super 8s with two wins, one defeat and a washout accumulating 5 points. England started strong in the Super 8s by defeating West Indies but faced a setback in their last match when South Africa handed them a defeat.
The United States, led by Monank Patel have captivated everyone in their debut T20 World Cup appreance. They reached the round of 8 comfortably alongside India from group A defeating the former champions Pakisatn in it. However, USA lost their previous two games against the heavyweights like South Africa and West Indies which makes this upcoming match against England crucial to keep their dream run alive.
USA Vs England: Top Run Scorer
England and United States have never played against each other, on Monday June 23, both the teams will lock horns for the time ever. So there is no head to head to record for USA vs England.
England Vs USA: Top Run Scorer
The top run scorer from team England is their captain Jos Buttler with 3158 runs from 122 matches. From the United States, Steven Taylor stands first in the list scoring 804 runs in 29 matches.
England Vs South Africa: Most Wicket Taker
Adil Rashid of England has bagged most wickets for his side in the T20 cricket format with 117 wickets from 112 matches. Meanwhile, Saurabh Netravalkar from United States of America tops the chart of most wicket taker with 33 wickets in 32 matches.
England Vs South Africa: Best Bowling Figure
Sam Curran holds the record of best bowling figure from the current squad of England. He took 5 wickets conceding 10 runs in 3.4 overs with an economy rate of 2.72 in a match against Afghanistan in 2022.
From USA current squad, Saurabh Netravalkar achieved the best bowling figure by taking 5 wickets conceding 12 runs in 4.0 overs with and economy rate of 3.00 in a match against Singapore in 2022.
England Vs South Africa: Squads
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel