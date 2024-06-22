Cricket

USA Vs ENG Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

United States and England will face each other in the Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. Here are the pitch report, weather forecast and other details of the Kensington Oval for the USA Vs ENG match

Corey Anderson is batting in the T20 World Cup 2024. AP Photo
United States' Corey Anderson bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
United States have very minor chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, but they will be hopeful of a big win against England when they face the defending champions in their last Super Eight fixture on Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The co-hosts have lost both of their Super Eight matches first against South Africa and then versus fellow co-hosts West Indies. The forecast conditions at the Kensington Oval are directing at another wash-out but the Jos Buttler & Co. are very hopeful of a full-fledged match.

England need to register a big win on Sunday to maintain a better net run rate than South Africa and West Indies. A washout will blur their chances of qualification for semis.

The return of Monank Patel, the regular captain of the USA team, is still unclear as he is out of the playing XI after sustaining a shoulder injury. Aaron James has been leading the side in his absence and the USA have failed to win any match after the league stage.

England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
United States Vs England Preview, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Jos Buttler & Co Eye Big Win Over USA

BY PTI

USA vs ENG, Full Squads:

United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley

USA Vs ENG, Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados assists batters but also has something to offer to spinners. There might be some sluggishness in the pitch, so cutters and slow bowlers may get some assistance from the surface. Batting second will be helpful for the batters as the surface will settle in the evening. Expect a high-scoring match.

West Indies' Shai Hope, right, is congratulated by teammate Gudakesh Motie after taking a catch to dismiss United States' Andries Gous during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
ICC T20 WC 2024, Super 8, Group 2: How Can Proteas, England, WI Qualify For Semi-Finals

BY Jagdish Yadav

USA Vs ENG, Weather Report:

According to weather.com, the weather forecast of the Kensington Oval during the USA vs England match in Barbados doesn't look good. There is a 40% chance of rainfall during the match. If the match is washed out, England will have to depend on the result of the WI vs SA match. If South Africa beat West Indies, then England will qualify for the semis with three points and if WI win the match against SA, they will enter the semi-final.

