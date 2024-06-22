United States have very minor chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, but they will be hopeful of a big win against England when they face the defending champions in their last Super Eight fixture on Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The co-hosts have lost both of their Super Eight matches first against South Africa and then versus fellow co-hosts West Indies. The forecast conditions at the Kensington Oval are directing at another wash-out but the Jos Buttler & Co. are very hopeful of a full-fledged match.
England need to register a big win on Sunday to maintain a better net run rate than South Africa and West Indies. A washout will blur their chances of qualification for semis.
The return of Monank Patel, the regular captain of the USA team, is still unclear as he is out of the playing XI after sustaining a shoulder injury. Aaron James has been leading the side in his absence and the USA have failed to win any match after the league stage.
USA vs ENG, Full Squads:
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley
USA Vs ENG, Pitch Report:
The pitch at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados assists batters but also has something to offer to spinners. There might be some sluggishness in the pitch, so cutters and slow bowlers may get some assistance from the surface. Batting second will be helpful for the batters as the surface will settle in the evening. Expect a high-scoring match.
USA Vs ENG, Weather Report:
According to weather.com, the weather forecast of the Kensington Oval during the USA vs England match in Barbados doesn't look good. There is a 40% chance of rainfall during the match. If the match is washed out, England will have to depend on the result of the WI vs SA match. If South Africa beat West Indies, then England will qualify for the semis with three points and if WI win the match against SA, they will enter the semi-final.