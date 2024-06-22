The ongoing T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) is nearing the final stages with teams trying their best in the Super Eight fixtures. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Only six matches in Super 8 have been played so far and despite the Aiden Markram-led South Africa winning both of their matches, the conditions are such that all four teams in Group 2 can qualify for the semi-finals.
Group 2 consists of South Africa, the United States, the West Indies and defending champions England. Each team will clash with the other three teams once in the Super Eight fixtures and the top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals.
South Africa is leading Group 2 with two wins and one match against West Indies is left. West Indies and England have two points each but the Rovman Powell-led Caribbean side is second on the points table with a better net run rate. The United States are last with two losses.
Now, each team in Group 2 have one match left and nobody has qualified for the next round so far. The USA, which has lost both of their matches can also qualify for the semis. Let's understand all the scenarios:-
England and West Indies win
If England and West Indies manage to win their next matches, then it will leave South Africa, Windies and England at four points each. The net run rate will come into play and having beaten USA with around nine overs and as many wickets to spare, WI have already boosted their net run rate. They just to win the last match against Proteas anyhow and they will qualify for the semis.
England need to beat the USA by a 10-run margin (assuming a total of 160 runs) to go past South Africa's NRR. The sum of the margins of the two results will have to be 10 runs. If England win the match by 10 runs or more, England will move into the semi-final, even if SA lose in the super over. If the margin is under 10 runs, SA will qualify for the Semi-finals.
USA and South Africa win
South Africa will top the table and enter the semi-finals as the table-topper. The rest three teams will finish with two points each and NRR will come into play. Considering England go down in the Super Over, WI will have to lose the match against SA by 43 or more runs (assuming a total of 160 runs) to finish third. If England lose by a bigger margin, WI and SA will qualify easily.
USA have a poor NRR and to qualify from here, they need two results in their favour. They will have to beat England by at least 56 runs (assuming a total of 160 runs) to go above them in NRR and then hope for WI to lose the match by 91 runs or more to drop their NRR below them.
USA and West Indies win
West Indies and South Africa will easily qualify with four points each. England and the USA will finish with two points each.
England and South Africa win
Both teams will qualify for the semi-finals. SA will finish as the table-topper and England will finish as second. WI and the USA will be eliminated with two and zero points respectively.