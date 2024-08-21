The Netherlands are set to clash with the United States in the 24th and last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 tournament on Wednesday, 21 August at Voorburg. It will be the end of the Netherlands leg of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
After this, the Netherlands will host Canada and the United States for a tri-nation T20I series starting on Friday, 23 August. The venue for the first four matches is Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht but for the last two matches, they will come back to Voorburg.
The Netherlands are leading the table with five wins in seven matches and 10 points. Scotland are second with nine points in seven games. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are at the bottom of the table of eight teams with zero points in three matches.
Monank Patel, who made a blistering ton in the 20th match against Canada, will be leading the US side. Half-centurions of the last match, Aaron James and Smit Patel will be eyeing to convert that fifty into a ton against the hosts on Wednesday.
Netherlands Vs USA Full Squads:
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren. Reserve: Daniel Doram
USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.
Live streaming details of the Netherlands Vs USA, 24th Match, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27
When is the Netherlands Vs USA, 24th Match, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?
The Netherlands Vs USA, 24th Match, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be played on Wednesday, August 21 at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Netherlands Vs USA, 24th Match, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?
The live-streaming of the Netherlands Vs USA, 24th Match, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 is available on the FanCode app and website.