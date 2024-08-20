The Netherlands men's cricket team are set to host the United States and Canada for the T20I tri-series starting on Friday, 23 August. The final of the tri-series will be played on Wednesday, 28 August. (More Cricket News)
There will be six matches in the tri-series and the first four matches will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The last two games will be played at the Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.
The format of the tri-series is the double round-robin - each team will play the other two teams twice and the team with the best run rate will be the winner after the sixth match.
Monank Patel will be leading the US side and Nicholas Kirton has been named Canada's captain. The Dutch veteran Scott Edwards will be the captain of the Netherlands. American left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar has been rested from the tri-series.
Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Full Squads
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren. Reserve: Daniel Doram
USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.
Canada squad: Nicholas Kirton (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva.
Live streaming details of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024:
When is the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 starting?
The Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 will be starting on Friday, August 23.
What is the venue for the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024?
The first four matches of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht whereas the last two matches will be played at the Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.
The live-streaming details of the matches in the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 are not yet revealed. Moreover, there will be no live telecast of the matches of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 in India.