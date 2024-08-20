Cricket

Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Netherlands, Canada and the United States are set to face each other twice in the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 starting on 23 August. Here are the live streaming, full squads and other details of the T20I matches

noah croes reaction after catch X netherlands cricket
Noah Croes reaction after taking a brilliant catch. Photo: X | Cricket Netherlands
info_icon

The Netherlands men's cricket team are set to host the United States and Canada for the T20I tri-series starting on Friday, 23 August. The final of the tri-series will be played on Wednesday, 28 August. (More Cricket News)

There will be six matches in the tri-series and the first four matches will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. The last two games will be played at the Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.

The format of the tri-series is the double round-robin - each team will play the other two teams twice and the team with the best run rate will be the winner after the sixth match.

Monank Patel will be leading the US side and Nicholas Kirton has been named Canada's captain. The Dutch veteran Scott Edwards will be the captain of the Netherlands. American left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar has been rested from the tri-series.

Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket during the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP/Adam Hunger
Saurabh Netravalkar's IT Feat: USA's T20 World Cup Star Has This Patent To His Name

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Full Squads

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren. Reserve: Daniel Doram

USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Smit Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad.

Canada squad: Nicholas Kirton (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Joshi, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva.

Live streaming details of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024:

When is the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 starting?

The Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 will be starting on Friday, August 23.

What is the venue for the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024?

The first four matches of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht whereas the last two matches will be played at the Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024?

The live-streaming details of the matches in the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 are not yet revealed. Moreover, there will be no live telecast of the matches of the Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  2. PAK Vs BAN Test Series: Chandika Hathurusingha Wants To Complete His Coaching Contract With Bangladesh
  3. World Cricketers Association Panel To Address 'Broken And Unsustainable' Schedule - Reports
  4. ENG Vs SL: England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test; Potts, Lawrence Make Comeback
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Dan Lawrence Replaces Zak Crawley; Matthew Potts Gets 1st Call-Up In A Year
Football News
  1. Shillong Lajong Vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Serie A: Gasperini Joins Exclusive Club By Passing 550 Points With Atalanta
  3. Lionel Messi Absent For Argentina World Cup Qualifiers After Copa America Injury
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 1: When, Where To Watch
  5. Juventus Vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: 2 Die In Telangana Due To Lightning; 107 Roads Closed As Heavy Rain Batters Himachal
  2. Health Ministry Orders 25% Boost In Security At Central Government Hospitals
  3. India Prepares As Global Mpox Cases Rise: Hospitals, Airports Alerted - 10 Points
  4. 'Govt Was Very Broad-Minded': IB Minister Vaishnaw Says Broadcasting Bill Will Require Extensive Consultations
  5. Udaipur Teen Succumbs To Stabbing Injuries After 4 Days, Police Deployed In Sensitive Areas
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  2. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  3. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  4. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  5. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
World News
  1. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  2. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  3. US Says Israel Has Accepted Cease-fire Proposal, Calls On Hamas To Do Same
  4. Italy: British Tech Giant Mike Lynch Among 6 Missing After Luxury Superyacht Sinks In Sicily
  5. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign