The co-hosts of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will face each other for the first time in any T20I match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The United States and West Indies will clash in a must-win game of Super Eight after losing their first matches against South Africa and England respectively.
Proteas and USA clashed in the first Super Eight fixture where South Africa set a 195-run target for the USA after Quinton de Kock's blistering knock of 74 runs off 40 balls. The USA were very much into the game till the 17th over but Kagiso Rabada's match-winning spell made the difference as the USA lost the game by 18 runs.
West Indies were dented by England in the second fixture. The Rovman Powell-led side managed to put 180 runs on the board after 20 overs which Jos Buttler & Co. chased down successfully in 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.
Now, both teams need a victory desperately to keep their hopes of the semi-finals alive. England will face South Africa in the other Group 2 match.
West Indies vs United States: Head To Head Record
West Indies and the United States have never faced each other in any T20 international match. This will be the first occasion when the co-hosts of the ongoing ICC showpiece play against each other in T20Is.
West Indies vs United States: Highest Wicket-Takers
United States left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar is the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format with 33 wickets in 31 matches. For West Indies, former captain DJ Bravo has taken 78 wickets in 91 T20I matches.
West Indies vs United States: Top Scorers
The destructive southpaw, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-scorer for West Indies in T20Is. He has made 2048 runs in 93 matches so far. Steven Taylor has made 802 runs in 28 matches for the United States, which is the highest for their team.
West Indies vs United States: Best Bowling Figures
Saurabh Netravalkar's 4-1-12-5 against Singapore in Bulawayo, 2022 is the best bowling figure by any United States cricketer to date. For the West Indies, Obed McCoy took six-for against India in 2022 two years ago in Basseterre. He finished with the bowling figures of 4-1-17-6.
WI vs USA, Full Squads:
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.
USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.