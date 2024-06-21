West Indies and United States are set to take on each other in their second Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Both teams have lost their opening Super Eight matches. West Indies went down against England in Saint Lucia where Jos Buttler & Co. successfully chased down an 181-run target with 15 balls to spare, thanks to Phil Salt's unbeaten knock of 87 runs off just 47 balls.
USA were beaten by South Africa where despite Andries Gous' unbeaten 80 off 47 balls. Gous and Harmeet Singh helped the USA reach the target of 195 runs set by South Africa. Kagiso Rabada's economical bowling helped the Proteas win the match by 18 runs.
Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-scorer with 200 runs in five innings in the tournament. His performance will be very crucial against the USA on Saturday.
Andries Gous is the third on the list of most runs by any batter in the tournament. West Indies' Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph have taken nine wickets each so far.
WI vs USA, Full Squads:
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.
USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
WI vs USA, Weather Report:
The weather forecast for the USA vs WI match is not very heartening for the fans of both teams. It is a must-win match for both co-hosts and there are chances of rain playing a spoilsport during the game. There are 25% chance of precipitation during the match.
The wind speed will be high so clouds are expected to pass soon but rain is very likely to disturb the match. So, a cut in the overs may be witnessed.
WI vs USA, Pitch Report:
The pitch at the Kensington Oval in Barbados favours batters and will help the spinners as well. In the last game played there between India and Afghanistan, spinners managed to knock down many wickets. Teams batting first have won three matches and one match ended in a tie, out of the last five T20Is played at the venue.