WI Vs USA Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

West Indies and USA will clash in the Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. Here are the weather and pitch reports for the WI Vs USA match

Nicholas Pooran is batting.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
West Indies and United States are set to take on each other in their second Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Both teams have lost their opening Super Eight matches. West Indies went down against England in Saint Lucia where Jos Buttler & Co. successfully chased down an 181-run target with 15 balls to spare, thanks to Phil Salt's unbeaten knock of 87 runs off just 47 balls.

USA were beaten by South Africa where despite Andries Gous' unbeaten 80 off 47 balls. Gous and Harmeet Singh helped the USA reach the target of 195 runs set by South Africa. Kagiso Rabada's economical bowling helped the Proteas win the match by 18 runs.

Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-scorer with 200 runs in five innings in the tournament. His performance will be very crucial against the USA on Saturday.

Andries Gous is the third on the list of most runs by any batter in the tournament. West Indies' Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph have taken nine wickets each so far.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell plays a shot to be caught by Uganda's Robinson Obuya for 23 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies Vs United States Preview, ICC T20 WC Super 8s: Co-Hosts Clash In Do-Or-Die

BY PTI

WI vs USA, Full Squads:

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

WI vs USA, Weather Report:

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, left, and United States' Andries Gous greet each other at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
USA Vs RSA, T20 WC: Markram Praises Andries Gous; Jones 'Not Dissapointed' After Loss

BY PTI

The weather forecast for the USA vs WI match is not very heartening for the fans of both teams. It is a must-win match for both co-hosts and there are chances of rain playing a spoilsport during the game. There are 25% chance of precipitation during the match.

The wind speed will be high so clouds are expected to pass soon but rain is very likely to disturb the match. So, a cut in the overs may be witnessed.

WI vs USA, Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Kensington Oval in Barbados favours batters and will help the spinners as well. In the last game played there between India and Afghanistan, spinners managed to knock down many wickets. Teams batting first have won three matches and one match ended in a tie, out of the last five T20Is played at the venue.

