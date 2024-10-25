United States Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: SCO Bowl First - Check Playing 11s

Scotland captain Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to field first against the United States in Dallas, USA on Friday (October 25, 2024) in the 37th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
United States: Sushant Modani, Andries Gous, Monank Patel (c & wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar.
Scotland: Charlie Tear, Andrew Umeed, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie.
USA are placed second in the eight-team points table with 12 points from eight games so far, while Scotland are fifth with nine points from seven games. Canada are currently on top with 16 points, though they have already played 12 matches.
This is the first game in the Houston leg of the league, with the United States taking on Nepal next on October 27 and Scotland meeting Nepal on October 29.