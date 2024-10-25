The United States will take on Scotland in match No.37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Friday, October 25. (More Cricket News)
The United States come into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 series defeat to Nepal, and will want to get off to a good start in the Houston leg with a victory.
Scotland, on the other hand, will enter the tie with experience playing against the Australians, despite the series not going their way.
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Houston Schedule:
October 25: USA vs Scotland, 37th Match
October 27: USA vs Nepal, 38th Match
October 29: Nepal vs Scotland, 39th Match
October 31: USA vs Scotland, 40th Match
November 02: USA vs Nepal, 41st Match
November 04: Nepal vs Scotland, 42nd Match
United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston : Live Streaming Details
When and where will the United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston match be played?
United States vs Scotland ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST.
Where will the United States vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston match be telecast and live-streamed?
Fans can watch all the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches live and free on ICC.tv (in select regions).