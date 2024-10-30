United States Vs Scotland, ICC CWC League Two, Live Streaming: When Where To Watch

United States are set to clash with Scotland in match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday. (More Cricket News)
The Monank Patel-led USA side secured a close three-wicket win against Nepal in a nail-biting thriller at the same venue. Jasdeep Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk held their nerves in the last overs and helped the USA win the match.
Harmeet Singh's half-century and Shayan Jahangir's hundred proved to be heavy over Rohit Paudel's 75-ball 96 and the opener batter's half-centuries.
Scotland, on the other hand, lost their last match against Nepal by a five-wicket margin and now aim to clash with the second-placed USA. Scotland are fourth on the points table.
United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details
United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST.
Where is the United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Dallas match?
Fans can watch all the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches live and free on ICC.tv (in selected regions).
United States Vs Scotland - Full Squads
United States: Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c & wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sushant Modani, Smit Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava, Juanoy Drysdale
Scotland: Andrew Umeed, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Michael English, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main, Charlie Cassell, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Scott Currie