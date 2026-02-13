Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Carlos Brathwaite responds responds to his fake quote circulating on social media
Earlier Kevin Pietersen also called out a tweet using his fake quote
India is set to face Pakistan in Colombo on February 15
India vs Pakistan clash is set to take place on February 15 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the hysteria around the marquee clash has already taken over social media.
Fan wars are a significant part of the buildup to the India-Pakistan match, but these instances can turn ugly and expose the messy side of social media.
In one such instance, an X user targeted Pakistan's spinner Usman Tariq by using fake quotes of West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, asking the Indian team to chuck as well.
Carlos Brathwaite took cognisance of it and retaliated on X, asking owner Elon Musk to start demonitizing such users who try to gain traction or create narratives by using fake quotes of renowned celebrities and athletes.
The X user who circulated the fake quote has now deactivated his account after being called out by the West Indian all-rounder himself and former Indian opener Akash Chopra, who called him a repeat offender.
Earlier, Kevin Pietersen also had to go through the same ordeal when another user posted a fake quote of the former England skipper, where he heaped praises of Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz during their dramatic finish against South Africa.
Kevin Pietersen was also quick to react to it and denied saying whatever the tweet quoted. He also said that he didn't even watch the match as he was busy at an event in Mumbai along with Rohit Sharma.
Fake news and tweets have always been an inherent vice of social media, but ever since X has started monetizing premium users for engagement, this problem has become rampant and dangerous. Some strict measures need to be put in place to prevent such acts, especially in the world of artificial intelligence; otherwise, social media will have no credibility left in the future.