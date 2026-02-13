2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 6 Events At Cortina

Germany, Austria, Italy. They were the three best luge nations at the Milan Cortina Olympics, and very fittingly, they were the three best teams in the team relay on Thursday night. Germany is now 4-for-4 in the team event in the Olympic program, winning yet another gold medal to end this year’s luge slate at the Cortina track. From political statements to national pride and fearless personas, skeleton racers at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics use their helmets to express themselves. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
United States' Nathan Pare (13), France's Jonas Chollet (4) and France's Loan Bozzolo (5) compete during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
The Italian Frecce Tricolori acrobatic squad flies above during the medal ceremony of an alpine ski, women's super-G race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating Nadezhda Morozova
Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan warms up prior to competing in the women's 5,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard Elizabeth Hosking
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking crashes during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled Axel Brown
Trinidad And Tobago's Axel Brown, front, starts for a two man bobsled training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Matt Graham
Australia's Matt Graham competes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey Floran Douay
France's Floran Douay, right, checks Switzerland's Dean Kukan during a preliminary round match of men's ice hockey between Switzerland and France at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, competes in the cross country skiing women's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Australia's Matt Graham practices before the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing Federica Brignone
Italy's Federica Brignone reacts at the finish area, during an alpine ski, women's super-G race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
Lucas Fratzscher Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon
Lucas Fratzscher, of Germany, participates in a biathlon training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Milan Cortina Olympics Luge Sophia Kirkby
United States' Sophia Kirkby poses during the luge relay competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Mary Bocock Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
United States' Mary Bocock competes during an alpine ski, women's super-G race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
Francesca Lollobrigida Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating
Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 5,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
Switzerland's Pablo Lachat-Couchepin and Sven Michel sweep ahead of the stone during a men's curling round robin match against the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey Leonardo Genoni
Switzerland's goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni grimaces during a preliminary round match of men's ice hockey between Switzerland and France at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
Gold medalist South Koreas Choi Ga-on reacts on the podium after winning the womens snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy.
Gold medalist South Korea's Choi Ga-on reacts on the podium after winning the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Chloe Kim Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
United States' Chloe Kim falls during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
Sweden fans wave flags as Frida Karlsson, of Sweden, jumps on the podium celebrating after winning the gold medal in the cross country skiing women's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Yulianna Tunytska Milan Cortina Olympics Luge
Ukraine's Yulianna Tunytska, Olena Stetskiv, Oleksandra Mokh, Nazarii Kachmar, Ihor Hoi and Andriy Mandziy kneel down during the luge relay competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating Xandra Velzeboer
Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands competes during the short track speed skating women's 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard Choi Ga
South Korea's Choi Ga-on competes during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating
Kristen Santos-Griswold of the United States competes during the short track speed skating women's 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Maddie Mastro Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard
United States' Maddie Mastro reacts after her run during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating
Jens van't Wout of the Netherlands slaps hands with a coach after winning gold during the short track speed skating men's 1000m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action