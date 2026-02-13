2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 6 Events At Cortina
Germany, Austria, Italy. They were the three best luge nations at the Milan Cortina Olympics, and very fittingly, they were the three best teams in the team relay on Thursday night. Germany is now 4-for-4 in the team event in the Olympic program, winning yet another gold medal to end this year’s luge slate at the Cortina track. From political statements to national pride and fearless personas, skeleton racers at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics use their helmets to express themselves. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
1/24
2/24
3/24
4/24
5/24
6/24
7/24
8/24
9/24
10/24
11/24
12/24
13/24
14/24
15/24
16/24
17/24
18/24
19/24
20/24
21/24
22/24
23/24
24/24
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE