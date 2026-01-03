Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Gunners Aim To Stay Clear At Top

Arsenal will face AFC Bournemouth in matchday 20 of the English Premier League at the Vitality Stadium stadium, Bournemouth city, England on January 3. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 20 of the English Premier League between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium stadium, Bournemouth city, England. Currently AFC Bournemouth is at the fifteenth spot in the standing with 23 points from five wins and eight losses. On the other hand, Arsenal are at the summit of the table as they have 45 points from fourteen wins, two losses and three draws.

AFC Arsenal Starting XI



AFC Bournemouth Starting XI

3 Jan 2026, 10:39:39 pm IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Time And Streaming Info The premier league match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will begin at 11pm IST. The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and it will also be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website.