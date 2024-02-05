The 66th Grammy Awards concluded in Los Angeles on February 5, and much to everyone’s excitement, India managed to shine bright after Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan won laurels at the ceremony. While Zakir Hussain was named the Best Global Music Performance for his work in 'Pashto' alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan won the award for Best Global Music Album at the Grammys for 'This Moment'.
India Takes Centre Stage At 66th Grammy Awards; Zakir Hussain And Shankar Mahadevan Get Honoured
At the 66th Grammy Awards, Zakir Hussain won laurels for ‘Pashto’ while Shankar Mahadevan won big for ‘This Moment’.
Taking to X, the official handle of the Grammys shared the post regarding Shankar Mahadevan, and wrote: "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs." The picture featured Mahadevan and another member of the band, Ganesh Rajagopalan, accepting the award on stage.
Advertisement
“Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you…Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to,” Mahadevan said in his acceptance speech and he was welcomed with loud cheers from the audience.
Advertisement
The album ‘This Moment’ was released on June 30 last year, and it features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). Meanwhile, coming to Zakir Hussain, he bagged three Grammys in one night.
Advertisement
Indian music composer Ricky Kej, shared on X that it is a great year for India at the Grammys. He wrote, “Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend, created history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! .. and I am blessed to witness it," he wrote.
Advertisement
Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan were nominated in the Grammy Awards alongside others such as Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.